Armored Core 6 mobility guide: All Leg types explained

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, much like FromSoftware's previous action role-playing games, features a plethora of options when it comes to building crafting and general min-maxing of your custom mech's attributes. While the game lacks a traditional leveling system (akin to the Souls games), it binds stats with the weapons and mech parts you choose to install in your build.

One of the most critical components of your mech build in Armored Core 6 is the legs, which determine the type of weapons you can wield and drive your playstyle. Think of the legs as the base starting class of your build, with your weapons and other frame parts being the upgrades and add-ons you install.

Here's a comprehensive guide on all the leg types in the game and how each of them varies from one another in terms of their combat utility and playstyle.

How many leg types are there in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon?

There are four basic leg types in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. However, as you progress through the game's main story and complete missions, new variants of these four leg types are unlocked, each providing certain perks that make them unique and valuable for specific builds. The four leg types in Armored Core 6 are:

Bipedal

These are the "default" leg type in Armored Core 6. The Bipedal legs are essentially the balanced leg type, supporting everything from lightweight to heavyweight mech assemblies.

The Bipedal legs function is easily the most reliable leg type in the game, especially if you're a newcomer to the series and don't want to mess with the number-crunching meta-game before committing to a mech build.

Reverse Joint

The Reverse Joint leg types are similar to the Bipedal legs but are more inclined towards lightweight builds. However, the Reverse Joints have a distinct advantage over other leg types: aerial combat and maneuver.

These spring-loaded legs allow you to reach further distances using quick boost and gain higher altitude when boosting without spending nearly enough EN (energy) as other leg types.

The only thing that holds these legs back are their lower stability and higher stagger potential. You must pair them with frame parts that balance the lack of attitude stability.

Tetrapod

The Tetrapod leg types are built to maximize airborne combat opportunities while supporting heavyweight assemblies. Although the Tetrapod legs are pretty nimble on the ground, they work best when you're airborne. The most significant benefit of using the Tetrapod legs is the ability to hover midair by double-tapping the boost button.

When airborne using the Tetrapod legs, your mech uses significantly less EN than usual. Being airborne during combat allows you to use some of the heaviest weaponry without staying still and dealing with recoil.

The Tetrapod legs, however, do lack when it comes to mobility and maneuverability on land. This is something you'll need to keep in mind when using this leg type in your assembly. We highly recommend trying the Tetrapod legs in the training simulator before taking your build-on missions.

Tank

The Tank legs are essentially the strength build for Armored Core 6. Although these legs aren't suited for aerial combat due to their weight, they're capable of ground-based warfare, featuring high defense and attitude stability.

It should be mentioned that the Tank legs come with their default boosters, which cannot be swapped.

Much like the Tetrapod, the Tank legs allow firing heavy weapons while being mobile, but instead of having to burn EN being airborne, these legs can compensate for recoil while on the ground.

The Tank legs also allow you to perform drifts while quick boosting, which you can use to dodge enemy attacks and even shake off hard lock-on during PvP.

Every leg type in Armored Core 6 has its own advantages and disadvantages. As such, trying out new legs in the training simulator before embarking on missions is always beneficial.