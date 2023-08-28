Armored Core 6: All bosses and tips for beating them

Much like other FromSoftware titles, Armored Core 6 is an unforgiving experience when it comes to some of the boss battles. The encounters can be a next-to-impossible uphill climb for those unprepared. Fortunately, the game allows players a plethora of customization options that will allow you to make the most of your mech, and tailor-make it to counter the next boss.

There are many bosses that you will encounter from the very first mission, and depending on your playstyle, some might feel easy while others might get incredibly difficult to overcome.

Hence, this Armored Core 6 guide will go over all the bosses in the game along with some tips and tricks that you can try to make the fight significantly easier.

Armored Core 6 complete boss guide

1) AH12 HC Helicopter Armored Core 6 boss guide

The AH12 HC Helicopter is the tutorial boss of the game where many players have been stuck for hours. Its missiles deal a tremendous amount of damage and have a fair bit of mobility. To beat it, you will need to rely on the Assault Boost feature to close the gap. Hit it with the left arm melee to do a significant amount of armor damage.

Use the terrain to block incoming missiles and make intelligent use of the Quick Boost feature. Staying below the helicopter will help you defeat it in no time in Armored Core 6.

2) HA-T-102 Juggernaut Armored Core 6 boss guide

The Juggernaut’s difficulty lies in the fact that it’s invulnerable to all sources of damage that come from the front. You will need to maneuver around it or shoot at it from above to deal damage. It’s important to use Soft Lock here, as, while Hard Lock is generally advised for boss encounters, it’s not going to help you much here, especially if you are Assault Boosting.

Additionally, try having a lighter mech with good movement, as it will have an easier time closing the gap and maneuvering around the Juggernaut. Equip a cannon as well and it will do massive damage to it from behind.

3) AA P07 Balteus Armored Core 6 boss guide

Balteus has grown to be the most notorious boss in Armored Core 6, as it is here that many in the community decide to quit the game and break their controllers. One of the best ways to counter it will be to constantly attack its shield with Back Mount laser weapons. It will allow you to keep chunking down on it.

It’s preferable that you learn its movesets as well. It has a horizontal attack that you will need to avoid by quickly boosting got the side, and then dodging up during the follow-up animation. During this time, you can shoot him freely while coming down.

4) EC-0804 Smart Cleaner Armored Core 6 boss guide

While you can keep your distance, it’s best if you can close the distance on Smart Cleaner due to how telegraphed some of its attacks really are. The enemy will have grinders on its arm that will try to smash you. Avoid by Quick Boosting to the side.

Shotguns are amazing in close range and you can dual-wield these to make taking out the enemy shield significantly easier. The goal will be to keep taking its shield out to stagger it and then unload on the glowing weak spot when it’s in stagger animation.

5) IA-13 Sea Spider Armored Core 6 boss guide

Much like with Smart Cleaner, you will want to close the game on the Sea Spider as well. With the number of attacks that it has in its arsenal, the boss can be a rather disorienting fight, and you will need to be very careful of the beams and explosion missiles.

Hence, closing in on it with shotguns or handguns is ideal, while you can use laser back unit weapons to constantly attack its shield.

However, when up close, be weary of its smash attack, which can deal an incredible amount of damage, even one shooting you if you are not careful. Try staying under it as most of its attacks will not hit you if you are below its body.

6) AA-602 CATAPHRACT Armored Core 6 boss guide

The CATAPHRACT is another tough boss in Armored Core 6, and to beat it, you will need to focus on its center. While it has an exposed core, it’s one of the faster enemies in the game, hence, keeping track of it will be rather difficult.

Hard locking on it, while at the same time equipping your AC with artillery that tracks the enemy, is one of the best ways to take it out.

7) IA-02: Ice Worm Armored Core 6 boss guide

Ice Worm Boss Guide (Image via Armored Core 6)

The Ice Worm is one of the event battles in the game, and you will need to wait till it shows the exposed machinery of its face. Once exposed, you will need to shoot it with the Stun Needle launcher.

Make sure to aim directly at the exposed area, as hitting the needles anywhere else will not will not work in removing the shield. Once the shield is down, the rail gun will blast it, knocking it down. It will have a second phase where it will summon drones, and then a third phase where it will throw out gushes of red electricity. Stay on the move during this phase so that you don’t get hit.

You will need to hit the Ice Worm with two more needles in order to completely defeat it.

8) AA P03 Enforcer Armored Core 6 boss guide

Enforcer boss guide (Image via Armored Core 6)

This is an AC on AC battle and the enforcer will more-or-less have the same movesets that you do in the game. So, you will just need to customize your build in a way that counters it, and it’s recommended to go for a more tanky approach.

The Enforcer will start with the melee stab most of the time. So always look to dodge to the sides when the encounter begins.

9 IB-01: CEL 240 Armored Core 6 boss guide

CEL 240 boss guide (Image via Armored Core 6)

CEL 240 is one of the hardest bosses in Armored Core 6 and there is not much way you can go about cheesing the encounter by having your mech boast a build that counters it. You will have to learn its movesets, its attack patterns, and then dodge accordingly in order to avoid all the attacks.

For the beam attacks, you can dodge to the side, when it charges at you jump up, and when it throws out projectiles dodge to the side. Movement is key during this fight, so make proper use.

10) Ending boss in Armored Core 6

There are three ending bosses that you will need to fight in order to complete the mecha-based game:

IB-C03: HAL 826 (Ending 1)

The first ending boss is a standard AC fight and will work around the same mechanics as that of the enforcer. You will just need to stick to the basics of the game if you wish to gain the upper hand and defeat it.

IB-07: SOL 644 (Ending 2)

The second ending will make you take on Sol 644. This enemy likes to keep its distance and hammer you with projectiles. It has a very strong slash projectile attack that you will need to jump over.

The best tip for this fight will be to close the distance and use weapons that do best in short range.

ALLMIND (Ending 3)

The ending 3 boss has two life bars, and will often call in for help. The best strategy will be to use Soft Lock when there are multiple enemies, and then Hard Lock onto the boss when it is alone.

It’s one of the hardest encounters in the game, and it's best to have a loadout that does massive impact damage during this fight.