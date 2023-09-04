Armored Core 6: How to obtain the Redshift Coral Weapon

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon might not be a souls-like, but it does share plenty of similarities with FromSoftware's previous titles. Much like the "Souls" games, it features some really overpowered weapons - Coral Weapons. These weapons are not only capable of decimating hordes of regular MTs but can also easily melt some of the toughest bosses.

Unfortunately, getting access to these weapons requires a ton of work. However, once you do get access to the Coral Weapons, i.e., Redshift, you can use them to easily defeat some of the toughest late-game bosses, such as Ibis Series CEL 240, Ayre, and even ALLMIND.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get the Coral Weapons - Redshift in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

How to get the Redshift Coral Weapons in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon?

There are a total of three Redshift Coral Weapons that you can unlock in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. Each of these weapons is essentially an enhanced and overpowered variant of existing weapon types. Obtaining the first two Coral Weapons is rather straightforward. However, getting your hands on the final Redshift will require quite a lot of work.

The Coral Oscillator (Image via FromSoftware, Sportskeeda)

The Coral Weapons that you can unlock in the game are:

Coral Oscillator: IA-C01W7: ML-REDSHIFT

IA-C01W7: ML-REDSHIFT Coral Oscillator: IB-C03W2: WLT-101

IB-C03W2: WLT-101 Coral Rifle: IB-C03W1: WLT-011

The Redshift Coral Oscillator and the Coral Rifle are both automatically unlocked once you reach the final tier of the Assembly Battles. It should be mentioned that the last few Assembly Battles are only unlocked after completing New Game++ and going through the new missions unlocked after meeting up with Kate Markson.

However, for the IB-C03W2: WLT-101, you will need to work quite a lot as it requires you to complete all the Loghunt ranks, i.e., collect all the "combat logs" in the game and reach rank 15. Since the final few combat logs are hidden behind New Game+ and New Game++, it'll take a lot of time for you to unlock the Coral Oscillator.

However, considering the sheer impact and direct damage dealing capabilities of the weapon, it's very much worth it to go through the entire game at least three times and complete all the Loghunt ranks. I found the Coral Weapons, paired with some of the end-game weapons, to be the perfect loadout for S-ranking missions in Armored Core 6.

I've been using a Coral Oscillator build with the HAL-826 frame as well as the Needle Launcher, which practically melts bosses like Ibis Series CEL 240, Handler Walter, Sea Spider, Ayre, and even the toughest boss in the game - ALLMIND. For more info on the build, check out my ALLMIND boss guide, which also features some tips that can help you easily defeat the boss and get the coveted S-rank.