Best tips and tricks to easily get S-rank in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon shares several similarities with FromSoftware's first "Souls" game, i.e., Demon's Souls. From its focused and linear level progression to a brief runtime, the latest offering from the Japanese developer feels much more akin to their decade-old niche souls-like than their most recent titles, such as the Dark Souls Trilogy, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring.

While Armored Core 6 might be a relatively small and more focused game, it does not skimp on replayability. In fact, the mech-action game has to be one of the most replayable games the studio has created in a long time. One of the most important aspects of the game's replayability is revisiting previously completed missions.

Replaying previously completed missions is a great way to earn COAM credits easily and reliably, and they also allow you to explore and find secrets you might've missed out on your first playthrough. Another big reason you'd want to replay missions is to get that coveted S-rank. However, getting an S-rank in Armored Core 6 is much easier said than done.

Here are a few helpful tips and tricks that should help you grab S-rank for missions in Armored Core 6.

What are the prerequisites to get an S-rank in Armored Core 6?

Getting an S-rank for every mission is easily the toughest challenge in Armored Core 6. Fortunately, unless you're going for 100% completion of the game and the Platinum trophy, you won't need to get an S-rank for every mission.

However, for those players who wish to embark on the difficult journey of grabbing every single S-rank in Armored Core 6, there are a few rules they will have to follow.

Getting an S-rank requires you to follow the following regulations:

No checkpoints: It is mandatory to get an S-rank, and you do not use any checkpoints in the game, i.e., you aren't allowed to die and restart from a certain section of the said mission.

It is mandatory to get an S-rank, and you do not use any checkpoints in the game, i.e., you aren't allowed to die and restart from a certain section of the said mission. No resupply: While refilling your ammunition reserves at specific points in a mission might be tempting, doing so will come at the cost of losing the chance of getting an S-rank for that mission.

While refilling your ammunition reserves at specific points in a mission might be tempting, doing so will come at the cost of losing the chance of getting an S-rank for that mission. Manage ammunition reserve: At the end of a mission, you're given credits based on your perfromance and efficiency with your ammunition. As such, the more ammo you'll have left with you at the end of a mission, the better your chances of getting an S-rank.

At the end of a mission, you're given credits based on your perfromance and efficiency with your ammunition. As such, the more ammo you'll have left with you at the end of a mission, the better your chances of getting an S-rank. Manage damage penalty: To get an S-rank, you must ensure you don't overuse repair. This means you will have to be very careful with how much damage you take to avoid exhausting all your repairs by the end of the mission.

To get an S-rank, you must ensure you don't overuse repair. This means you will have to be very careful with how much damage you take to avoid exhausting all your repairs by the end of the mission. Time management: Getting an S-rank is about getting into the mission, completing necessary objectives, and getting out. Managing time is one of the most crucial aspects of getting an S-rank. As such, it will require you to properly optimize your build and strategies to approach every mission.

With all these rules in mind, it might seem that getting an S-rank is near impossible in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. And to be honest, for some late-game missions, it sure is, but with some practice, a properly optimized build, and perseverance, you can easily get S-ranks in the game.

Tips to get S-ranks easily in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

S-ranking missions in Armored Core 6 will require a lot of skill and experimentation. Optimizing your build is one of the biggest challenges you'll face early on when you're going for the S-rank. Apart from that, you'll also need to put a significant amount of practice into optimizing the time you take to complete each mission.

This video shows my attempt at getting the S-rank for the game's final mission - Coral Release.

While the game's generous resupply and checkpoint system might've helped you get through some of the toughest sections, you won't be able to use these systems if you're going for the S-rank.

Here are a few tips that I'm using in my ongoing effort toward getting all the S-ranks in Armored Core 6:

Unlock the end-game (NG+) weapons as fast as possible since these will be the key to defeating some of the toughest bosses, especially in the late-game sections.

Make sure you have all the OST upgrades unlocked. This will allow you to use any weapon loadout without compromising your AC's raw damage output.

Practice missions before you attempt to S-rank them. Unless you're a very skilled Armored Core player, you cannot blindly go into a mission and expect to S-rank it. Practicing missions beforehand, making a mental map of the levels, and how you can best complete all the objectives while exhausting as little ammunition as possible is a great help, trust me.

Lastly, use those Coral generators and the long-range FCS, either the VE-21A or the VE-21B.

Getting the S-rank in all missions in Armored Core 6 is a long and arduous journey that'll take a lot of practice and, most importantly, perseverance. However, getting the S-rank is possible if you're determined and willing to step out of your comfort zone, try new builds, and properly optimize your loadout for each new mission.