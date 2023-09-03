Armored Core 6 Ice Worm boss guide - Best build, weapons, OS tuning, and more

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon might look like a game that's completely different from FromSoftware's previous titles, i.e., the "souls" games. However, there are plenty of elements that are shared between their latest mech-action title and the souls-like games that they're most famous for. One such feature is the challenging yet satisfying boss fights in Armored Core 6.

Much like in Dark Souls, fights are quite challenging, requiring you to be well-versed in the game's combat system to stand a chance at victory. And like the Dark Souls Trilogy, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and even Elden Ring, Armored Core 6 has its fair share of "gimmick-based" boss fights.

One such boss is the Ice Worm, the final boss of chapter 3. Although the giant mechanical Coral-weapon isn't a particularly tough adversary, it does deliver one of the most spectacular and cinematic boss fights in the game.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Ice Worm in Armored Core 6.

Tips to easily defeat the Ice Worm in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

The Ice Worm is a Coral-weapon, one that the PCA (Planetary Closure Administration) deploys as a last-ditch effort to fend off the mercenaries and corporations aboard Rubicon 3. However, instead of being piloted by an MT or an AC pilot, the Ice Worm is an autonomous machine. It is much like the Sea Spider and the Smart Cleaner, which was once a weapon used by the planet's natural inhabitants.

The biggest hurdle the corporations face against the Ice Worm is its regenerative Coral shield, which makes it virtually invulnerable to any form of damage. However, with Cinder Carla's help and a bit of Arquebus engineering, the corporations are able to create a weapon capable of penetrating the Ice Worm's shield.

Here are a few tips that should help you against the Ice Worm boss fight in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon:

For this mission, there is no "perfect" loadout, as the bulk of your damage will be dealt with the Arquebus-issued "Stun Needle Launcher" - VE-60SNA.

With the Needle Launcher, I recommend using plasma rifles and a heavy cannon with a tank build, giving you ample mobility.

The Ice Worm boss fight does not require aerial combat abilities, hence, it's best to stick to leg types that are most effective on the ground.

The boss fight is divided into three parts. While the first two are quite identical, the third part requires you to be a bit careful and time your attacks right.

To deal damage to the Ice Worm, you must hit it with the Needle Launcher as soon as it comes out of the ground.

Once you hit the machine with the Needle Launcher, Arquebus will use a high-power rail gun to deal direct damage to the boss and stagger it for a short while. This is the time to swoop in and deal it damage with your other weapons.

You'll need to repeat this process three times, with the final phase requiring you to use the Needle Launcher twice before you can stagger the boss.

If you time your attacks right and keep your distance, it should not take that long to defeat the Ice Worm. While this boss is not that tough compared to others in Armored Core 6, its significance in the game's story and the sheer spectacle of the boss fight make it one of the most memorable.