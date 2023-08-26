Armored Core 6 “Keeps crashing on PC” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Armored Core 6 seems to be facing crashing issues on PC, and some players are frequently running into the game freezing on them and then automatically quitting to the Desktop. FromSoftware has been able to optimize the game for all the platforms, and the PC crashing issue is perhaps the only performance problem that the title seems to currently be facing.

Although it’s the only noteworthy bug in the game, what makes it rather annoying is the fact that there is no permanent fix to the problem.

The Armored Core community has, fortunately, come up with a few temporary workarounds that you will be able to try in order to fix the problem.

Hence, today’s Armored Core 6 guide will go over some of the things you might want to do in order to deal with the crashing issues on PC.

How to fix the Armored Core 6 “Keeps crashing on PC” error

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions to the problem, however, here are some temporary workarounds that you can try:

1) Restart the game and your PC

While this might not seem like much of a fix, however, there are many in the community who have found success with this method. Restarting the game a couple of times and restarting their PC seems to have temporarily halted the crashing issue for many, and it’s a method that you can try out as well.

2) Check system requirements

Your PC hardware may not match the requirements that Armored Core 6 needs, hence, you might want to upgrade your system to meet them. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game:

Minimum Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K | Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 | Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590, 8GB or Intel Arc A750, 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

3) Check for file integrity or re-install the game

Armored Core 6 might be crashing for you due to some corrupt files in the installation directory. You will be able to fix this by scanning and verifying the files there. To do so you must go to Steam > Library > Select the game and right-click > Properties > Verify Integrity of Game Files.

This will automatically run a process that will go over all the files in the directory and replace the corrupt ones.

Another way of dealing with performance issues will be to re-install Armored Core 6. Although it is a more drastic solution, this will also deal with corrupt files.

4) Lower the graphics settings

Higher resolution and textures may not be something that your system is capable of handling when it comes to Armored Core 6. Hence, you might want to make your way to the graphics settings and tone down the textures and graphics a fair bit to avoid crashing problems.

5) Update graphics drivers

Irrespective of the card that you are using, may it be Nvidia or AMD, you will be able to download their desktop app to update your GPU drivers automatically. Alternatively, you can go to their website and manually download them as well.

6) Wait for a patch

FromSoftware is likely to patch out the PC problems in the coming days. So you might want to regularly check for an update for the game and then patch in the latest version when it’s available.