Armored Core 6 Nightfall build guide: Best weapons, frames, OST expansions, and more

Nightfall is the Bipedal Armored Core (AC) that featured heavily in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon's announcement and story trailer. While it isn't the build you start the game with, Nightfall is a rather fun and powerful melee-focused mech you can create in the game, albeit quite late into the first New Game+ cycle. Customization and mech-building are some of the most important aspects of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon's moment-to-moment gameplay.

Much like FromSoftware's previous titles, the latest mech-action game features a heavy emphasis on personalization, giving players plenty of options to determine their own build and playstyle.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to create the Nightfall build in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, including the best weapons, frame parts, OST expansions, and more.

Nightfall is a great melee-explosive hybrid build for some of the early missions in Armored Core 6's New Game+

Although Nightfall is featured heavily in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon's marketing and trailers, the AC build isn't particularly that powerful. This is especially true compared to some of the other ACs you can build with the parts provided in the base New Game, let alone the subsequent New Game+ cycles.

The Nightfall build (Image via FromSoftware, Sportskeeda)

However, if you're looking for a themed build that also serves as a rather good melee-explosive hybrid for early-game missions, then you can't go wrong with Nightfall. Also, it serves as a pretty great option for the 1v1 PvP mode.

While most of the parts in the Nightfall build can be obtained in your first playthrough of the game, the headpiece - HC-2000/BC SHADE EYE requires you to go into New Game+ and complete all the Assembly Battles. Here's a breakdown of the Nightfall build in Armored Core 6:

Right-arm unit: RF-025 SCUDDER

RF-025 SCUDDER Left-arm unit: PB-033M ASHMEAD

PB-033M ASHMEAD Right-back unit: SONGBIRDS

SONGBIRDS Left-back unit: BML-G1/P32DUO-03

BML-G1/P32DUO-03 Head: HC-2000/BC SHADE EYE

HC-2000/BC SHADE EYE Core: CC-2000 ORBITER

CC-2000 ORBITER Arms: AC-2000 TOOL ARM

AC-2000 TOOL ARM Legs: 2C-2000 CRAWLER

2C-2000 CRAWLER Booster: BST-G1/P10

BST-G1/P10 FCS: FC-006 ABBOT

FC-006 ABBOT Generator: DF-GN-02 LING-TAI

DF-GN-02 LING-TAI OST Expansion: Assault Armor

While the right-arm and shoulder weapons are quite rudimentary, the left-arm weapon - the Pile Driver is the highlight of this build. Although using the Pile Driver takes a bit of practice, if you're comfortable with the melee playstyle, you can't go wrong with this weapon.

Apart from the Pile Driver, the Nightfall build is among the most agile Bipedal mechs in the game, with quick EN recovery. Having higher EN capacity and recovery also makes it quite a versatile close-range combat mech, especially if you unlock and master the "Boost Kick" ability.