Armored Core 6 weapon guide: How to obtain the Double Trouble chainsaw

Much like FromSoftware's previous titles, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon features secret weapon unlocks that you can find via organic exploration of levels. While the game isn't as open-ended as the "Souls" games, the missions do offer plenty of opportunity for you to go off the beaten path in order to stumble across certain optional boss fights or secret unlocks.

These secrets include either optional enemy encounters, usually against another AC, which you can defeat to obtain combat logs, intel regarding the game's lore and history, or chests containing weapons or frame parts. One such weapon that you can get via a hidden chest in Chapter 3 is the "Double Trouble" chainsaw.

The Double Trouble chainsaw is arguably one of the most powerful melee weapons, surpassing the likes of the Pile Bunker, Moonlight, and even the Coral Oscillator - Redshift. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the Double Trouble chainsaw in Armored Core 6.

How to get the Double Trouble chainsaw in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon?

The Double Trouble chainsaw can be found in one of the last few missions of Chapter 3, right before the final mission that sees you alongside some of the best mercenaries of the Balam and Arquebus corporations, going against the Ice Worm. Before you're ready to be able to deal damage to the Ice Worm, you're requested by Cinder Carla to collect one of her stolen equipment from a rogue pilot—"Honest" Brute.

The mission is fairly straightforward, as it only has one objective, i.e., eliminate "Honest" Brute, which will, in turn, help Cinder Carla and Arquebus to seize back her stolen tech. It is in this mission that you will find the Double Trouble chainsaw hidden inside a chest, which isn't that hard to find if you're thorough with your exploration.

The chest with the Double Trouble chainsaw can be found within the starting section of the mission. As you descend to the lower levels, keep to the left and drop down to the first broken platform with the laser MTs. Once you reach the platform, head toward the extreme left, and you'll find the chest guarded by two MTs, which you can easily avoid by boosting upwards.

Simply interact with the chest (press "Y" or the "Triangle" button on your Xbox or PlayStation controller, respectively) to get access to the Double Trouble chainsaw. While the base impact damage on the chainsaw is fairly low, it's quite effective in melting AP of even some of the toughest bosses in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

Apart from being capable of melting boss health bars, the Double Trouble chainsaw is one of the coolest-looking weapons in Armored Core 6, right alongside the likes of Moonlight, Pile Bunker, and even the iconic Karasawa.