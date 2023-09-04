Armored Core 6 weapon guide: How to obtain the Karasawa

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon might look like a pretty straightforward linear action-adventure game, but it does have a staggering amount of depth for players to sink hundreds of hours into. From the robust combat system to the intricate and highly-detailed mech-customization options, FromSoftware's latest title is equally as engaging as its previous offerings.

The game constantly bombards you with powerful weapons and AC frame components for simply going through the main story missions and Arena Battles. However, much like the "Souls" games, Armored Core 6 also features a vast array of secret armaments that you can unlock by completing certain additonal objectives.

One such secret weapon that should not come as a surprise to veterans of the Armored Core series is the Karasawa, which makes a return in FromSoftware's latest mech-action game. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to unlock it in Armored Core 6.

How to obtain Karasawa in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon?

The Karasawa

Finding the Karasawa (44-142 KRSV) isn't as complicated as getting some of the other secret weapons in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. However, it will require a fair bit of work before you can get your hands on it. Essentially, to obtain the Karasawa, you'll need to reach rank 12 in Loghunt, which requires you to have collected almost 80-85% of the combat logs in the game.

What makes getting the secret weapon especially tricky is that most of the combat log encounters are locked behind the second and third playthrough of the game, i.e., New Game+ and New Game++. Fortunately, most of the combat logs can be easily obtained if you go through all the missions as well as Arena Battles in all three playthroughs.

And if you're thorough with your exploration of the levels, you can easily stumble upon the rest of the optional boss fights, which should help you easily reach Loghunt rank 12. It should be mentioned that the Loghunt ranks go up to 15. And while it takes a good amount of work, the Karasawa is every bit worth all the additional combat loghunting that you're forced to do.

Not only it is the Karasawa one of the strongest weapons in the game, but is also one of the coolest pulse rifles that you get access to in Armored Core 6. Much like the Moonlight, the Karasawa has been a staple of the Armored Core series. It has always been a very powerful weapon, ever since the early days of the franchise.

And while the Moonlight eventually made its way to FromSoftware's other I.P.s, i.e., King's Field, Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and even Elden Ring, the Karasawa has stayed exclusive to the mech-action franchise. Although FromSoftware did change up the design of the weapon fair bit for Armored Core 6, the weapon still feels roughly the same as it did back in the original game.