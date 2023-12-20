Armored Core 6 update 1.05: How to get the new frame parts and weapons

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon recently got arguably the most significant post-launch update since the game's release in August. While the update (version 1.05) includes the usual balance tweaks, the highlights of the latest patch are the newly added features, including ranked matchmaking, as well as a host of new frame parts and weapons.

FromSoftware's latest title, despite getting overwhelmingly positive reviews across the board, was still lacking in a few key areas, the most prominent of which was its PvP and online aspect. Despite featuring a rather fun and addictive PvP gameplay loop, Armored Core 6 lacked a dedicated matchmaking system outside of lobbies.

With the new update, FromSoftware has finally introduced a dedicated matchmaking system to the game, making it easier for players to initiate a PvP match. To further encourage players to experiment with new builds for PvP, FromSoftware also has new frame and weapon parts with the 1.05 update for Armored Core 6.

While these parts are readily available to all players regardless of their campaign progression, unlocking and using them in builds will require some work. Here's a comprehensive guide on all the new frame parts and weapons added with Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon's latest update, how to get them, build viability, and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

All new frame parts and weapons added with Armored Core 6 update 1.05

Four new weapons and four new frame parts have been added to the game. Going by the stats of all these parts, it seems that the developer specifically created them for players who wanted to invest in a lightweight mech build but couldn't do so while keeping up with the ammunition cost and EN capacity.

The new frame parts, in particular, are something that you'd want to grab if you're working towards a lightweight Tetrapod or even Bipedal build. Additionally, FromSoftware has now given fans of the Gattling Guns an even better option to experiment. With shoulder-mounted Gattling Guns, you can easily make a workable Tank-build.

Here are all the newly added frame parts and weapons in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon's update 1.05:

Frame parts

LAMMERGEIER/44F

LAMMERGEIER/40F

LAMMERGEIER/46F

LAMMERGEIER/42F

Weapon parts

PFAU/66D

WR-0555 ATTACHE

VE-60LCB

DF-GA-09 SHAO WEI

The new parts are unlocked as soon as you install the latest update for Armored Core 6. The parts and weapons will appear in the "Buy" section and are priced based on end-game mech parts.

As such, you might need to farm for money in case you want to try them out for new builds immediately. This can be done quickly by replaying missions.

I recommend replaying the Coral Release and shutting down the Closure Satellites missions. If you're gunning for an S-rank completion, they can yield roughly 500,000 per attempt. Completing them with an optimized build takes approximately 3 to 4 minutes, making them easy ways to get money fast.