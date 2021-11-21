Ashley Kang bags the title of Esports Content Creator of the Year for 2021

The Esports Awards took place on November 20, 2021 and Ashley Kang bagged the title of Esports Content Creator of the Year. In doing so, she beat the likes of other prominent creators such as iFerg, NadeKing, and Musty.
Kang is one of the most prominent esports journalists in the business as of now, and has done her part in making South Korean esports a part of the mainstream business. The journalist was showered with support from the rest of her community for her magnificent achievement.
Ashley Kang works as an esports journalist and is affiliated with Korizon Esports. She had announced on October 1, 2021 that she had been nominated for the Esports Content Creator of the Year award.
Kang was nominated for the award along with other prominent esports content creators like Musty, Maciej "MacieJay" Dzikowski, Nick "LS" De Cesare, SunlessKhan, BananaSlamJamma, Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez, UpUpDownDown, NadeKing, Coconut Brah, iFerg, and Duncan "Thorin" Shields.
The journalist was bestowed with the title during the Esports Awards held on November 20, 2021. She thanked her colleagues and fellow esports players in her acceptance speech, sharing her gratitude towards them:
"I made my name as an interviewer, and I would not be here without the players and influencers in the league that I interviewed on the daily basis. You gave me time, you sat down with me, and let me ask you silly questions like, 'How are you feeling?''You inspired me, you motivated me, and you let me tell your stories."
The journalist even took to Twitter to share her recent achievement.
Appreciation came pouring in from her friends and associates in the esports industry, who congratulated her for bagging one of the most prestigious esports awards in 2021.
The Esports Awards 2021 also declared other major wins, including Valorant for Esports Game of the Year, FreeFire for Mobile Game of the Year and Riot Games for Publisher of the Year, among many others.