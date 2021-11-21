Ashley Kang bags the title of Esports Content Creator of the Year for 2021

The Esports Awards took place on November 20, 2021 and Ashley Kang bagged the title of Esports Content Creator of the Year. In doing so, she beat the likes of other prominent creators such as iFerg, NadeKing, and Musty.

Esports Awards @esportsawards



@AshleyKang



CONGRATULATIONS!! 🏆 And the winner of the Esports Content Creator of the Year award presented by @visit_arlington award is...CONGRATULATIONS!! 🏆 And the winner of the Esports Content Creator of the Year award presented by @visit_arlington award is... @AshleyKangCONGRATULATIONS!! 🏆 https://t.co/u8AK1zXUG7

Kang is one of the most prominent esports journalists in the business as of now, and has done her part in making South Korean esports a part of the mainstream business. The journalist was showered with support from the rest of her community for her magnificent achievement.

Ashley Kang beat prominent creators to become Esports Content Creator of the Year 2021

Ashley Kang works as an esports journalist and is affiliated with Korizon Esports. She had announced on October 1, 2021 that she had been nominated for the Esports Content Creator of the Year award.

Ashley Kang @AshleyKang



I have been nominated for Esports Journalist of the Year & Esports Content Creator of the Year. 2021 was a rollercoaster, but I'm happy with the progress I made as a journalist and a creator



If you enjoyed my work, you can vote for me @



esportsawards.com/voting/ RTs appreciated.I have been nominated for Esports Journalist of the Year & Esports Content Creator of the Year. 2021 was a rollercoaster, but I'm happy with the progress I made as a journalist and a creatorIf you enjoyed my work, you can vote for me @ RTs appreciated.I have been nominated for Esports Journalist of the Year & Esports Content Creator of the Year. 2021 was a rollercoaster, but I'm happy with the progress I made as a journalist and a creatorIf you enjoyed my work, you can vote for me @esportsawards.com/voting/ https://t.co/Bi781tg80A

Kang was nominated for the award along with other prominent esports content creators like Musty, Maciej "MacieJay" Dzikowski, Nick "LS" De Cesare, SunlessKhan, BananaSlamJamma, Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez, UpUpDownDown, NadeKing, Coconut Brah, iFerg, and Duncan "Thorin" Shields.

The journalist was bestowed with the title during the Esports Awards held on November 20, 2021. She thanked her colleagues and fellow esports players in her acceptance speech, sharing her gratitude towards them:

"I made my name as an interviewer, and I would not be here without the players and influencers in the league that I interviewed on the daily basis. You gave me time, you sat down with me, and let me ask you silly questions like, 'How are you feeling?''You inspired me, you motivated me, and you let me tell your stories."

Esports Awards @esportsawards Your winner of the Esports Content Creator of the Year Presented by @visit_arlington is @AshleyKang hear from her now Your winner of the Esports Content Creator of the Year Presented by @visit_arlington is @AshleyKang hear from her now https://t.co/ivrFgMnFHL

The journalist even took to Twitter to share her recent achievement.

Appreciation came pouring in from her friends and associates in the esports industry, who congratulated her for bagging one of the most prestigious esports awards in 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Esports Awards 2021 also declared other major wins, including Valorant for Esports Game of the Year, FreeFire for Mobile Game of the Year and Riot Games for Publisher of the Year, among many others.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee