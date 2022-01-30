"It just won't die": Asmongold begrudgingly announces his entry into GTA RP

Zack "Asmongold" recently announced his entry into the Grand Theft Auto Role-Playing NoPixel server (GTA RP). Confirming the news on his latest stream, he revealed how he was forced to join the game.

Asmongold, a member of the One True King gaming and content organization, is finally planning to join GTA RP. NoPixel is a highly exclusive server that boasts of hosting some of Twitch's biggest streamers, including xQc, its most infamous player.

During his latest livestream, Asmon spoke about his initial speculation of GTA RP being a short-lived craze. The game's sustained popularity surprised him, causing him to exclaim:

"It just won't die."

Asmongold reveals how he was forced to try GTA RP

While reviewing a Reddit submission on his latest stream, Asmon discussed his thoughts on the GTA RP. He mentioned how his initial disinterest in the game stemmed from his assumption that the game would just be a passing fad.

"I thought it would die pretty fast. I never really gave a f*** about trying."

However, GTA RP's continuing relevance on Twitch surprised him. His surprise came with a hint of frustration, as the streamer did not seem very keen on joining the NoPixel server.

"But somehow, it just won't die. It won't f***** die!"

Asmon then informed his viewers of the reason for finally joining the server. Commenting on the immense popularity of the game within the streaming community, he exclaimed that he felt forced to finally try the role-playing game:

"And so, I am now forced to try it. Because everybody I know has played this. Everybody I know is into it."

Zack @Asmongold If I do GTARP I'm going to RP as Antifa If I do GTARP I'm going to RP as Antifa

The clip ended with Asmongold accepting to finally cave in to the hype and give GTA RP a fair chance. He said,

"I'm just gonna see what it's like."

Fans excited to watch Asmongold on GTA RP

Having waited a long time for Asmongold's arrival into the GTA RP NoPixel server, fans are excited to see the prospects of the game. The opportunities to collaborate with other streamers are limitless, and Asmon's viewers have already begun envisioning them. Some even speculated about his possible character, hoping for Asmon's alternative "Zackrawrr".

Asmongold regularly streams from his alternative Twitch channel "Zackrawrr", where he often talks about his personal life. His main channel is popular for his World of Warcraft gameplays.

Edited by Ashish Yadav