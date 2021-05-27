Tracing the origins of GTA 5 RP and the first major servers

GTA 5 RP is a testament to the enduring legacy of the series. While it's difficult to trace the origins down to a wire, a time frame for its surge in popularity can be fleshed out.

A few years ago, significant servers like NoPixel took off in popularity. Notable streamers took notice and began a broadcast of their roleplaying adventures. Millions of Twitch followers tuned in to see what the likes of xQc, Sykkuno, and Summit1g were up to. Yet, GTA 5 RP took a while to get to where it is now.

Once the dominos were set up, everything fell into place. It took the hard work and dedication of the mod community to finally give players a brand new experience in GTA 5. It primarily began with the rise of NoPixel and Twitch streaming.

Origins of GTA 5 RP

There is very little documentation about the early history of GTA 5 RP. The surge in popularity is relatively new. However, the roleplaying community has been steadily growing into mainstream acceptance.

The earliest mod community for roleplays was from GTA 4. It was known as the Department of Justice Roleplaying or DOJRP. The server has been active for a long time now.

Where it all began

GTA 5 is the second best selling game of all time (Image via Rockstar)

Interestingly, a quick look at Google Trends indicates that GTA 5 RP has been around since the launch of the original game. Shortly after its release, search results skyrocketed from August to December 2013, when it reached a peak. The community showed clear interest in GTA 5 RP.

However, it was too early for professional modders to dedicate themselves to GTA 5. Given the vast amount of model resources in the game, it would take a long time to figure everything out. The maps of Los Santos and Blaine County were also larger than previous games.

By comparison, San Andreas was a heavily modded game with a full-fledged scene. It was easier to play around with due to the primitive assets of the hardware. Nonetheless, GTA 5 will constantly provide updates via its online features. It was only a matter of time before the mod scene took advantage.

The rise of the servers

NoPixel (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

By 2019, the NoPixel roleplay server had made rounds within the community. The streamer Koil developed a third-party system that used GTA 5 as a baseline. While GTA 5 RP is in a legal gray area, Rockstar has yet to send a legal notice. However, it should be noted that exclusive GTA Online content is never used.

The development team on NoPixel servers created custom scripts so players can perform specific actions. They got to enjoy different roleplaying scenarios, such as cops arresting criminals. The boundless potential for interesting storylines was right there from the start.

NoPixel wasn't the only notable server, as the likes of Mafia City and GTA World proved viable alternatives. Even so, NoPixel was the most popular server among GTA players. They provided an immersive experience like no other.

Popular streamers bring in viewership

Jean-Paul is one of the most popular RP characters (Image via xQcOW)

Twitch streamers always bring attention to games, especially if they have a large fanbase. GTA 5 RP is no exception to the rule. In addition to Koil, Vader and Uberhaxornova also managed to attract viewership.

Eventually, the GTA 5 RP world exploded with popularity thanks to streamers like Sodapoppin, xQc, Shroud, Buddha, and Summit1g. They would regularly pull in tens of thousands of viewers, sometimes even a hundred thousand.

GTA 5 RP continues to stay in the news thanks to a strong community of gamers who care about it. Anytime NoPixel hands out a ban or a player announces retirement, it makes waves across the GTA world.

GTA 5 RP is here to stay

A beautiful sunset in Los Santos (Image via Wallpaper Flare)

Although nothing lasts forever, GTA 5 RP can expect to maintain a steady viewership in the future. On Twitch alone, tens of thousands of viewers watch clips, videos, and livestreams of several players. The roleplaying aspect is also unpredictable, given human nature.

Demand for GTA 5 RP has been around since the launch of the main game. However, it wasn't until the community could finally sink its teeth into a fully-developed project years later. There are also multiple servers available, depending on the player's preference.

GTA is a best-selling genre for a reason, which is why players are more than happy to spend their time with the game. Even though it was released in 2013, server mods have taken the technology and turned it into an interactive experience like no other.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.