"We needed some more": Asmongold details how he and his dad "stole" masks from a hospital

Earlier today, Zack “Asmongold” was streaming on his alternative Twitch account called Zackrawrr. The streamer narrated how he had to “steal” some masks from a hospital.

Asmongold has been streaming on his alternative Twitch account for the past few months now.

On the channel, he sometimes dives into his personal life and narrates various life occurrences and events to his audience. This time, he told his chat how his father made him steal a bag of masks and a pair of socks from the hospital.

“He (his father) looks at me and I put it in the bag”

Asmongold tells his viewers about his tale of stealing masks from hospital

After he was live streaming for seven hours, he went to his washroom for a small break. As he came back up, he showed his viewers how his new pair of socks kept sliding down. He then sits down and starts to narrate his story.

He mentioned that his father had an operation for something which he forgot. He continued by revealing that the doctors tried to sedate his father. However, since the latter was on a lot of medication and prescription drugs, the doctors were unable to sedate him in a normal fashion.

So, his father kept telling jokes as he was in the operation room. Because of this reason, the doctors had to “extra” sedate him.

Continuing with his story, Zack mentioned how he was called by the doctors who were assigned to the operation:

"So I get there and my dad is sitting on the side of the bed and he takes a bag of masks and he goes like this…”

He acted how his father grabbed the bag of masks and gave it to Asmongold:

“He sweeps it behind himself and he looks at me and I put it in the bag”.

He continued:

“And then we’d steal the whole bag of masks from the hospital on the way out. He was fine.”

He took a breath and said that his father was fine:

“He was fine. It was no big deal”

He laughs and concludes his story about how he managed to get the loose socks and a bag of masks.

Viewers react to Asmongold’s story

Viewers on Reddit had a very mixed reaction towards Asmongold’s story. Some took umbrage with his actions, stating:

Asmongold is a 31 year-old American Twitch streamer and a former YouTuber. He is primarily known for playing World of Warcraft. He is also a co-founder of the famous streamer organization One True King (OTK), along with Mizkif, Esfand, Rich Campbell and Tips Out.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul