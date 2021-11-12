Asmongold believes YouTube's decision to remove dislikes will "protect predators and abusers"

Asmongold recently expressed his displeasure with YouTube's decision to remove the dislike count. The streamer made it clear that this decision seemed to protect abusers and predators a lot more than it protected small creators.

Zack @Asmongold YouTube removing dislikes not only censors dissent from corporate propaganda and brand agendas



It also protects predators and abusers from accountability to their audience, making new victims easier to find



In the effort to make users "safe" YouTube has done the opposite YouTube removing dislikes not only censors dissent from corporate propaganda and brand agendasIt also protects predators and abusers from accountability to their audience, making new victims easier to findIn the effort to make users "safe" YouTube has done the opposite

YouTube's recent announcement that it will remove the dislike count has been met with a lot of negativity from people all over the internet, including streamers like xQc and recently Asmongold. The popular Twitch streamer believes that removing negative feedback from the platform only shelters scammers and abusers, therfore making it a counterproductive measure.

Asmongold does not approve of YouTube's decision to remove the dislike button

YouTube recently announced that it would remove the dislike count from its platform to protect streamers from facing harassment. However, the likes count will remain intact. This will be done in an attempt to protect people against "dislike attacks."

However, this decision was not welcomed by the community since YouTube already provides streamers with the option to disable likes, dislikes, or comments on their channels.

Rather ironically, the dislikes on the announcement video are 48K in number, compared to 9.8K likes on the same.

Asmongold recently addressed the issue on his Twitter account, suggesting that this decision by YouTube "censors dissent from corporate propaganda and brand agendas." Furthermore, he explained how this attempt to make YouTube safer for people has actually done quite the opposite by hiding negative feedback.

He also explained that the dislike button helped people save a lot of time, since it would help them understand whether a guide video was a scam or not.

Zack @Asmongold @markmode Bro idk how many times I've looked at a tech help video with 2 likes 38 dislikes and saved myself 15 minutes @markmode Bro idk how many times I've looked at a tech help video with 2 likes 38 dislikes and saved myself 15 minutes

Other viewers on his Twitter post suggested that by removing core features such as dislikes, YouTube was unknowingly downgrading itself.

Wired.Wolf287 @WWolf287 @Asmongold One of the big reasons why people use YouTube over their "competitors" is because YT is feature complete. Every core feature they remove just brings them closer to the smaller hosting sites in terms of overall quality. We might as well just upload to Dailymotion or Bitchute. @Asmongold One of the big reasons why people use YouTube over their "competitors" is because YT is feature complete. Every core feature they remove just brings them closer to the smaller hosting sites in terms of overall quality. We might as well just upload to Dailymotion or Bitchute.

Asmongold even spoke about the issue on his recent stream, suggesting that this decision by YouTube only benefitted "corporate propaganda" and nobody else.

"It makes it more friendly towards corporations pushing propaganda and not being able to be criticized for it by the audience. It just makes the website more friendly towards corporate propaganda and government propaganda too."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Asmongold is one of many streamers who have spoken up against YouTube's decision to remove the dislike count. However, the chances of YouTube revoking its decision in the near future is rather bleak.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider