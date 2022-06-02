Asmongold, Ludwig, Pokimane, and others rejoice as Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard after weeks of trial

Popular Twitch streamers and online content creators, including Pokimane, Ludwig, Asmongold, xQc, and others, rejoiced as Johnny Depp finally won the incredibly publicized defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. After weeks of trial, drama, shocking reveals, and controversies, the infamous Depp-Amber defamation case trial has finally ended, with Johnny Depp winning against his former wife and Hollywood actress Amber Heard.

Notably, during the six-week-long courtroom trial, both the parties made incendiary claims. As Depp celebrated the verdict, Amber Heard said she was left heartbroken. Taking to their official social media platform, both the parties put forward their emotions after the ultimate verdict. Naturally, with such a huge win, Johnny's fans and supporters eagerly showed their happiness with the favorable verdict.

Pokimane, Ludwig, Asmongold and others reacted as Johnny Depp won defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

Reaction streams on Twitch are arguably one of the most popular and engaging types of content put out by some of the most prominent names in the streaming space. The category has, in one or the other form, always been on the platform, attracting massive traction. Evidently, it was one of the most closely watched public courtroom trials in memory.

Now, with this in mind, over the course of six weeks, several top streamers like Pokimane, Ludwig, CodeMiko, and Asmongold reacted to the trial's proceedings with utmost interest, attracting massive traction on their respective channels. Some streamers even went on to get more than 100k concurrent viewers at a given point with Depp-Amber trial streams.

Now, with the lawsuit finally over, streamers like Pokimane, Asmongold, Ludwig, xQc happily celebrated the verdict. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Twitch star and Legacy Streamer of the Year 2022, Pokimane celebrated the victory with a hilarious tweet. Expressing her immense joy at the verdict, Poki stated:

Story continues below ad

Twitch star and One True King's co-founding member Zack "Asmongold" was one of the closest speculators on the trial, and has shared his opinion on the verdict via his Twitter handle.

Story continues below ad

Here are some of the prominent tweets from popular streamers celebrating the final verdict in favour of Johnny.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren we tried our best we tried our best https://t.co/hBjm0kmyeY

Miko @thecodemiko This is the day you will always remember as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow This is the day you will always remember as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow 💜

Story continues below ad

xQc @xQc LOSE IN PUBLIC, LOSE IN COURT AND THEN QUADRUPLE DOWN ON TWITTER WITH A PRE-WRITTEN STATEMENT? HAVE SOME RESPECT FOR REAL VICTIMS AND TANK THE L. Amber Heard @realamberheard 💕 https://t.co/8vGMHykjkA WHAT MOUNTAIN?LOSE IN PUBLIC, LOSE IN COURT AND THEN QUADRUPLE DOWN ON TWITTER WITH A PRE-WRITTEN STATEMENT? HAVE SOME RESPECT FOR REAL VICTIMS AND TANK THE L. twitter.com/realamberheard… WHAT MOUNTAIN?💀LOSE IN PUBLIC, LOSE IN COURT AND THEN QUADRUPLE DOWN ON TWITTER WITH A PRE-WRITTEN STATEMENT? HAVE SOME RESPECT FOR REAL VICTIMS AND TANK THE L. twitter.com/realamberheard…

Fans react to Johnny Depp's heart-warming response to his victory

Taking to his official social media platforms, Johnny Depp expressed gratitude towards the jury and his supporters. As per the popular Hollywood star, the jury has restored his life and even highlighted the main reason as to why he chose to fight against his former wife of Aquaman fame, Amber Heard.

Story continues below ad

Naturally, following his victory, fans of Pirates of the Caribbean celebrated on Instagram and Twitter using one of the most iconic phrases in the franchise. Several fans even circulated a slew of hilarious Amber Heard memes in Johnny's honor.

Here are some of the most relevant responses from fans all over the world.

Sophie L @SophieLents



#JusticeForJohhnyDepp

#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard

#IStandWithJohnnyDepp

Trial

#TruthWins He won in the court of public opinion. He won in the court of law. Justice has been served and now he can finally have his name and reputation back. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard Trial He won in the court of public opinion. He won in the court of law. Justice has been served and now he can finally have his name and reputation back. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #IStandWithJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #TruthWins https://t.co/KxD48IKPag

Story continues below ad

Story continues below ad

Afshan Tayyab @QueenAfshan_ #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard Amber told Johnny Depp to tell the world that he, a man, was a victim of domestic violence and see who is gonna believe him. The whole world believes him. Today he won Amber told Johnny Depp to tell the world that he, a man, was a victim of domestic violence and see who is gonna believe him. The whole world believes him. Today he won ❤️ #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard https://t.co/2QUq3leVkA

Story continues below ad

BTS @KimSeoj60087659 “Tell the world Johnny. Tell them Johnny Depp, I, Johnny Depp, a man, I'm a victim too of domestic violence and I know it's a fair fight, and see how many people believe or side with you.” - Amber Heard.



He did, the world believed him. Congratulations Johnny Depp !! “Tell the world Johnny. Tell them Johnny Depp, I, Johnny Depp, a man, I'm a victim too of domestic violence and I know it's a fair fight, and see how many people believe or side with you.” - Amber Heard.He did, the world believed him. Congratulations Johnny Depp !! https://t.co/0608LhVMuB

With this in mind, it seems like the next few days will be pretty hard for Aquaman actress Amber Heard.

Notably, meme makers and trolls have never been easy on anyone, especially someone who has just lost a $15 million defamation case and possibly her Hollywood career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far