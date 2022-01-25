"I'd do this all the time": Asmongold recalls how he would steal silverware to 'make back' money from tipping

A recent recollection of Zack "Asmongold"'s part has shocked several viewers, after the content creator admitted to stealing silverware.

According to Zack, he avoided tipping people at restaurants and on the occasion that it was forced, he would steal silverware from the place in order to make back the money he lost.

He clarified that this used to happen in the past and he tips people for their service in the present day.

Asmongold talks about not tipping in the past and what changed his stance

At the time the reveal took place, Zack had been playing World of Warcraft while in conversation with his viewers about various topics. He was streaming on his alternate Twitch account, zackrawrr.

One viewer in particular assumed that he didn't tip people, leading to an instant ban.

Zack then went on to reveal that the statement held true in the past:

"True. I used to never tip. That's true, I used to never tip and any time they would take a tip out of my bill, I would steal all the silverware to make my money back. I'd do this all the time."

However, he went on to clarify his current stance on tipping and mentioned what changed his opinion. The streamer stated:.

"I started tipping because, it's like- I get all my money through tips. It's like- feels weird to not tip people. It's like- for me, it's like, $10, what is the value of $10, but somebody else that's like, really makes their day."

To reiterate, the amount of $10 was seemingly of low value to Zack when taking into account his current wealth, but the same amount of money could be of great importance to someone else who is struggling financially.

Later in the clip, when asked about tipping according to "good service," Zack responded with the following:

"I think that people that say that they only tip for good service, like, what they're really doing is they're looking for a reason to not tip. That's- that's my experience with people that use that language."

The content creator continued, calling the notion of tipping under good service "disingenuous."

Viewers react to Asmongold's confession about not tipping

While some in both Reddit and Zack's Twitch chat were amazed at his confession, others were seemingly less surprised.

For those who may not be familiar with tipping culture, it is a practice where a certain percentage of a customer's bill at particular services is paid extra along with the base amount of the bill itself. It is most often employed in restaurants and bars.

Tipping culture is very prominent in the United States, where Asmongold is from and currently resides.

