"I don’t need your money": Asmongold explains how he earns "very little" from streaming on Twitch

Zack, known by his alias Asmongold, admitted he's not making any money from streaming on his second channel.

Asmongold has made a great deal of wealth from Twitch since he started streaming on the purple platform. He is popular in the community for his simplicity and larger-than-life personality.

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) Gaming has reiterated his notion of living a simple life on many occasions, more so after the sad demise of his mother. Despite this, he stated how he's a "multi-millionaire," thanks to his lucrative streaming channel on Twitch.

Zack @Asmongold Very thankful for all of my friends and family who've reached out to me today



It's been one of the worst years in my life and it has certainly meant a lot.



Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

However, during one of his recent streams, Asmongold admitted that he actually earns very little from streaming and almost nothing from streaming on his second channel, zackrawrr.

Asmongold hasn't returned to his main channel after the untimely demise of his mother

His alternate Twitch account zackrawrr has, more or less, become Asmongold's home following the demise of his mother. The streamer hasn't returned to his main channel ever since, and is instead creating content and interacting with his fans on his second channel.

Fans enquired if the American streamer had any plans to monetize his secondary channel. He was quick to respond and stated that he had no plans of doing so.

Here's what he said:

"The truth is, I don’t like talking about money. I’m a multi-millionaire, I’ve made so much money off of streaming, and I will continue to make more money off of streaming. I own a company, I also now, unfortunately, own a house. So, I’m good guys, I don’t need your money. I appreciate the subs whenever I come back to my main channel, but I’m not hurting for cash."

Asmongold stated that he can run sponsored streams on his second channel. Furthermore, he could even play and stream games that he has disbarred from his main channel. While this would certainly allow him to make more money, he stated that he wasn't interested in doing so. He also admitted that he would partake in sponsored streams if he had kids. Asmongold concluded by saying:

“I do not like to have strings attached to me, I find that physical objects are like a rope tying me down, and as few of those that I can have as possible is going to be my ideal situation.”

While he is one of the biggest names on Twitch, he has little to no interest in associating himself with the money and fame that comes along with it.

Edited by Atul S