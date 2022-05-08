Watch: Asmongold reveals how he 'sees people as resources'

In an interesting turn of events, Twitch streamer Jack "Asmongold" recently revealed how he sees people as 'resources.' In his most recent livestream, the World of Warcraft streamer can be seen talking about how he likes to spend his time alone and that he doesn't really connect with most people.

However, his statement isn't as scandalous and controversial as it might appear to some people. Here's exactly what happened.

Fans react to Asmongold's recent big statement

In a recent broadcast, Asmongold talked about how he sees people as 'resources' and nothing else. However, something worth noting here is that he referred to people in MMORPG and not real life.

Timestamp 3:53:30

The American noted:

"Whenever I interact with people, I don't really like see them as people. I see them as a resource that I use to get what I want. And so, like, I don't really care much about saying something that would offend anybody or whatever."

Furthermore, the One True King (OTK) co-founder highlighted the fact that it's precisely the same reason why he doesn't care about what people say about him.

It's not the first time he has talked about such a topic. Asmon has also often discussed mental health issues with his viewers on livestreams.

As expected, the clip has already reached all corners of the gaming world. Several viewers chimed in with their opinions on the matter. The Twitch clip has already gone viral, getting over 12,903 viewers within a couple of hours.

Bringing more light to the context, one Reddit user noted:

"The context was that he prefers to be alone as he doesn't really connect with most people, which is why Asmon doesn't want to do group content etc. He sees people as resources in an MMORPG to get to a goal as they are needed for progress but would prefer more content that wouldn't require that."

To absolutely no one's surprise, the clip elicited quite a few interesting reactions from viewers.

Astonishing rise of Asmongold on Twitch

Since Asmongold went full-time on the Amazon-owned platform, his popularity has skyrocketed. He has gained popularity for streaming a specific genre — Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games, or MMORPG.

Furthermore, the online star has been playing the famous title, World of Warcraft, since it was first released in 2004 to become the most prominent name in the gaming sphere. His professional attitude toward gaming and streaming has also helped his streaming journey to the top.

