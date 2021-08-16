Asmongold says CallMeCarson dating a 17-year old minor is not that 'big of a deal'

CallMeCarson has yet another critic in xQc and a supporter in Asmongold as the 'grooming scandal' surrounding him widens. It has been attracting more and more Twitch streamers and YouTubers to join in on the debate. The streaming community is divided about whether the mere age gap of 2 years between Carson and his girlfriend absolved him of the fact that she was a minor.

According to Asmongold, the fact that Carson's girlfriend was 17 and he was 19 when they started dating wasn't really that "big of a deal". On the other hand, xQc feels that even if the age gap was a year, Carson's girlfriend being a minor makes their relationship illegal.

Clearly, there are some streamers who feel the whole Carson issue has been blown out of proportion, while others, such as xQc, feel that his supporters are downplaying it, and this is clearly illegal.

xQc, Asmongold, and others react to CallMeCarson 'grooming scandal'

CallMeCarson revealing that he dated a girl aged 17-year-old when he was 19 has stirred up certain people in the Twitch community. The most vocal critic of Carson's relationship is none other than popular variety streamer xQc, who feels that everyone defending Carson is downplaying the issue.

"I don't want people to go out of the way to downplay it. I don't wanna make too big a deal about it. But why? "It's literally two years." How do you not understand?"

xQc feels that Carson made an active choice to date a minor regardless of the age gap while he could have chosen anyone else, and that certainly makes him guilty in the eyes of the French-Canadian streamer.

Asmongold defends CallMeCarson

According to Asmongold, Carson did nothing wrong, and the whole issue isn't a big deal. He also pointed out how the legal age of consent in a lot of states in the US and some countries around the world is 16-17, and hence blaming CallMeCarson isn't really fair.

"If every single person that I knew dated a 17-year-old when they were 19, went to jail, I wouldn't have any friends. Let's be f***ing honest. So that's the way I look at it. I don't think it's that big of a deal."

Clearly, there will be many more opinions coming up from other popular streamers such as Ludwig, Pokimane, Mizkif and others. Moistcr1tikal has also come forward to defend Carson. At this point in time, there is no official verdict on whether the streaming community finds CallMeCarson guilty.

