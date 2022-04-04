"Please report me!": Asmongold instructs viewers to delete crypto ads from r/place canvas

On today's stream, Asmongold was streaming the canvas of popular subreddit r/place when he came across ads for Loopring and Immutable X. The streamer, who is not a fan of cryptocurrency or NFTs, called on his viewer base to completely blackout the ads, removing them from the online canvas.

"Black it out one hundred percent. Get rid of it. I don't want to see it. I don't want to have anything to do with it."

Asmongold tells viewers to delete crypto ads from r/place

In 2017, the subreddit r/place started as an April Fool's Day joke and social experiment. Reddit users can change the color of one pixel on a large mural, with a cooldown between five to twenty minutes. The subreddit was recently rebooted for April Fool's Day 2022.

While looking through the mural on stream, the online sensation took issue with some crypto-related ads on the canvas, specifically ones for Loopring and Immutable X. He told his viewers to replace the ads with black pixels, and to continuously do this if they tried to rebuild the ads.

"Turn the whole thing black and it's going to serve as an example."

Later on, the crypto-focused subreddit r/superstonk started posting hate threads targeting the popular streamer. Users of the subreddit called on each other to bomb his Twitch account with reports, claiming he was violating the Terms of Service.

He mocked the threats:

"Please report me, I've needed a vacation for a while."

Fans react to Asmon vs. r/superstonk

Plenty of reactions to the r/place war between the internet star and r/superstonk poured in immediately. Crypto and NFTs are a very divisive topic, especially among gamers, so it is no surprise that this news could spark controversy.

Fans of the streamer showed up to defend his actions, as well as mock the hate threads he received from the crypto subreddit.

While he is receiving a lot of hate from r/superstonk, the popular streamer seems convinced that he is in the right and has indicated that he is more than willing to accept the backlash.

