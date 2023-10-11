Assassin's Creed Mirage A Faceless Feather walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Following a two-year break after Assassin's Creed (AC) Vahalla in 2020, Ubisoft released Assassin's Creed Mirage this year. The studio's 2023 release is more reminiscent of the early AC games from when the series was just getting started.

As fans had grown weary of the RPG elements included since AC Origins, Ubisoft vowed before the game's release that the studio would shift the series back to being more stealth-focused like the earlier titles.

The plot of Assassin's Creed Mirage revolves around Basim, an important character from AC Valhalla. In the game, as a prospective assassin, Basim is tasked with eliminating numerous vital members of the Order of the Ancients who are in charge of governing and exploiting the people of Baghdad.

To tell its tale, the game employs a series of missions. This guide will cover one of the primary quests, A Faceless Feather.

Assassin's Creed Mirage A Faceless Feather quest objectives

A Faceless Feather is relatively easy to do and will take a few minutes. This quest has two primary objectives to follow.

Debrief with Rebekah

Meet Roshan near the Bazaar

The investigation menu (Image via Ubisoft)

This quest in Assassin's Creed Mirage is triggered after you successfully assassinate the harbormaster and the tax collector during the following missions:

Coin, Corruption, and Tea Of Toil and Taxes

1) Debrief with Rebekah

Enter the Bureau in Karkh district (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you are done taking out your targets: the harbormaster and the tax collector, you need to head to the Hidden Ones bureau in the Karkh district. Roshan and Rebekah will be waiting for you. You can go ahead and talk to them. This will trigger a cutscene where the three start discussing their plans.

2) Meet Roshan near the Bazaar

After this cutscene, the mission ends (Image via Ubisoft)

Roshan asks you to meet her in the Bazaar during the cutscene. After the cutscene is over, you can head straight to the Bazaar towards the marker. While on your way, you can pickpocket civilians and increase your Dirham fund. If you are tired of the pickpocketing mini-game, check out the guide on disabling it and having an easier time.

Another cutscene will play out, and Basim will be given his next target, the treasurer. From here on, you can investigate clues and discover your target's identity before silencing him for good and taking out another member from the Order of the Ancients.

This concludes the quest, A Faceless Feather. The next mission, Gilded Butterflies, will be unlocked from where Basim has to track down the treasurer.

As for rewards, A Faceless Feather does not offer anything except for unlocking the next quest in the act.

Besides the main story, you can collect many weapons and armor in Assassin's Creed Mirage. You can view this guide on the different daggers present in the game and skip the hassle of searching for the weapons.