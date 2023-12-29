Assassin's Creed Mirage Branching Out Walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

The Branching Out mission in Assassin's Creed Mirage dives deeper into the game's main storyline. In the prior mission called Old Wounds, you were tasked to find Basim's old friend, Nehal. After reuniting, you are now allowed to continue investigating the Hidden Oasis. This mission will prompt you to get to the northern area, allowing you to explore the wilderness of the North Anbar.

Here's a detailed guide on completing the Branching Out mission in Assassin's Creed Mirage, as well as the rewards you can get after its completion.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Branching Out quest objectives and rewards

Since Nehal is obsessed with life’s mysteries, you’ll be tasked to investigate the Hidden Oasis. You’ll also need to travel back to the Assassin’s Bureau, but the travel is quite quick because of the time jump after the cutscene.

1) Report to Roshan

Report to Roshan in Branching Out. (Image via Ubisoft)

Speak to Roshan, a former slave turned Hidden One. He attained the rank of Master Assassin, but there might be more that he needs from you. He will mention something about finding the hidden head of the Order within Baghdad. His suspicions will help gain more tools and upgrades and set you out to more quests.

2) Pick a new tool

Choose one of the tools presented to Basim. (Image via Ubisoft)

After conversing with Roshan, you’ll get a tool in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Pick one out of the four tools that fit your playstyle. However, some players recommend choosing the blow dart first as it is one of the silent but deadly ways to attack. Other available tools are the trap, smoke bomb, and noisemaker.

The trap allows you to defeat enemies with a bang - quite the opposite of the blow dart. The smoke bomb is a good way to avoid detection from nearby guards, and the noisemaker deflects the nearby threats. All these tools can be used in different ways depending on your taste.

3) Outfit upgrade and new quests

Choose a new quest in Assassin's Creed Mirage. (Image via Ubisoft)

Aside from picking some new tools, you’ll also get a new style as a reward. To do this, head to the tailor and upgrade your outfit. The quest ends here, but you will be offered three new missions in the following locations: Ahmad ibn Musa Investigation in the Abbasiyah Assassin’s Bureau, Hunter Investigation in Sharqiyah Assassin’s Bureau, and The Harbourmaster Investigation/Of Oil and Taxes Investigation in Karkh Assassin's Bureau.

Each bureau involved will open to new villains and guards and branch out to other missions. However, we recommend going to the Karkh Assassin's Bureau first if you want to start with something more difficult and eventually lean back and relax. If you like this path, go to Abbasiyah and Sharqiyah last.

This wraps up our Branching Out guide in the game. Follow Sportskeeda to learn more about the missions and weapons in Assassin's Creed Mirage.