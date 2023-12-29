Assassin's Creed Mirage Old Wounds walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the 13th installment in the popular Assassin’s Creed series. The game lets players assume the role of a younger Basim Ibn Ishaq, who initially appeared in Assassin's Creed Valhalla as the mentor of the Scandinavian Viking Rider Eivor Varrinsdottir. The game is set in ninth-century Baghdad, and it follows the street thief's ascent to being a full member of the Assassin Brotherhood.

The game comprises five chapters: The Master Thief of Anbar, A New Beginning, Baghdad Around, The Head of the Snake, and In Pursuit of Truth. These chapters are then split into a total of 42 main missions, and one of these main story quests is the Old Wounds mission, which follows the return of Basim to his hometown to find his old friend Nehal.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Old Wounds quest objectives

The main objective of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is to find Basim’s friend Nehal in the town of Anbar, whom he left behind before becoming an assassin. In this comprehensive guide, we will provide a step-by-step walkthrough of the main story campaign and will go over the objectives and the rewards of the mission.

1) Finding Nehal

Find Nehal in Assassin's Creed Mirage Old Wounds mission. (Image via Ubisoft)

Following Basim's first assassination, he requests permission to return to his hometown and find his friend Nehal to make amends. However, since the town is far away from the objective marker, you should summon a mount and travel to the marker. You also have an option of speeding things up by choosing to Follow The Road and select the cinematic options, but in either case, you’ll still have to ride back on horses.

2) Reuniting with Nehal

You can unlock a side quest when you choose to help Nehal in Assassin's Creed Mirage. (Image via Ubisoft)

If your notoriety meter is too high to enter Anbar, guards will hunt you down, so be cautious. Head home, and if you find yourself outside your old house, go inside to trigger a cutscene that will be followed by your reunion with Nehal.

After a short discussion, you will find out that Nehal has become obsessed with the artifact that she and Basim discovered in the Winter Palace. He decided to lend a hand in the search, starting the Nehal Investigation.

From here, the main mission is completed; however, you still have the option to help Nehal if you want to. By selecting Nehal's investigation under the investigations tab, you can access Nehal’s Calling optional side quest.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Old Wounds mission rewards

By completing the Old Wounds mission in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you can acquire some special armor and weaponry. If you want to continue the main mission, you should return to Roshan at the Assassin's Bureau.