Assassin's Creed Mirage The Master Thief of Anbar walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the latest part in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Ubisoft's game takes us to the ninth century, with the city of Baghdad as the backdrop. The protagonist, Basim, starts out as a thief in the streets and is recruited by Roshan, a member of the group of the Hidden Ones. From there, he begins his redemption arc, fighting for justice while following the teachings of the secret organization he has joined.

Thanks to each of the missions that appear in the game, Basim will grow as a character. Below, we tell you about the first of them, The Master Thief of Anbar, which delves into his origin story.

Assassin's Creed Mirage The Master Thief of Anbar quest objectives

In this quest from Assassin's Creed Mirage, we learn more about Basim's life (Image via Ubisoft)

The Master Thief of Anbar is the first of the quests in Assassin's Creed Mirage. As such, it is responsible for setting up the story, introducing the character, and revealing some of the basic mechanics of the game.

Among other things, Basim will have to prove his worth as a thief and fulfill the mission of a man named Dervis. You will also learn about his nightmares and explore some of the locations in Anbar.

Learn the mechanics

The game begins with Basim's nightmares (Image via Ubisoft)

During the first part of the mission, you will see a terrible nightmare that Basim is having. He will then wake up and talk to his partner in crime, Nehal, who will guide him through the city and help you get used to the free-running mechanic in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Using it, Basim will avoid all kinds of obstacles and make his way through the people in different scenarios. To practice, Nehal will take you over the rooftops to explore the city.

At a certain point, Basim and Nehal will talk about the Hidden Ones, which will serve to introduce the theme of the game. Later, the protagonist will have to go to a street market to see Nehal.

Stealing and pickpocketing

Some core mechanics from the franchise return in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

In this part of the Assassin's Creed Mirage mission, you have to learn the mechanics of stealing and pickpocketing. Nehal will give you instructions for different objects to steal, and you will learn to use another classic mechanic of the franchise, Eagle Vision.

After a few minutes, you will meet Dervis, who offers Basim a job. He is tasked with stealing a ledger for the Hidden Ones. When the conversation is over, go outside.

You can briefly talk to Nehal and Dervis, as well as any other NPCs in the area. When you're done, it's time to start the task. Follow the compass to the next objective, and you'll come to a small guard outpost.

Steal the ledger

The detection meter is a core mechanic in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

In this mission, you will learn new skills for Assassin's Creed Mirage. One of them is the Detection Meter, which allows you to know how aware an enemy is of you based on their color. If it is red, your character is in serious trouble, while yellow means they suspect your presence and are trying to find you.

You will also learn how to silence enemies and get instructions on how to take out an enemy when they are very close to you. Follow the path, and you will find the ledger you need to steal.

There are several guards inside the building, and the door you need to use is locked. Use stealth and knockout to take them out without too much trouble. Go up to the roof of the building and use a rope to get to the next roof. After killing several guards, you will find one with the key you need.

With the key in your hand, return to the door and open it. Inside, you'll find the ledger on a table. After handing it over to Dervis, you and Nehal will have a new objective—steal the Black Chest from the Winter Palace.

The Winter Palace Raid

The Winter Palace quest is very exciting (Image via Ubisoft)

After some cinematics, you will have to follow Nehal and complete a few simple tasks. You will also need to use stealth in some areas. Go through the palace gardens and get to the roof without being seen by the workers and guards around you. Land on the ground floor in front of the locked door.

Basim needs to find a key to open the door. You can find it near a well, in the hands of a guard. Again, you have to steal the object, and you can use the mechanics that you learned before.

This will trigger a cutscene with masked people. When it ends, unlock the door and steal the object inside the chest Dervis asked for. A person from the palace will catch you and try to kill you, but Nehal will save your life. At this point, the guards will be aware of your presence.

Return to the Hideout

Go back to the hideout (Image via Ubifost)

To finish this Assassin's Creed Mirage mission, you need to see Dervis. Follow the signs on the map and free-run through the rooftops of the city. Due to the events that took place, Basim is a wanted person, so the alert level of the guards for him is high.

You'll need to move through the city undetected. Hide from the guards in different places and try not to attract attention. If any of them see you, run away from their line of sight immediately. Once back home, Basim will interact with the stolen item from the chest and see the figures from his nightmares again.

This concludes The Master Thief of Ambar. The story continues in A New Beginning, for which we have also published a guide. This mission does not offer any specific rewards beyond teaching you the main mechanics of Assassin's Creed Mirage.