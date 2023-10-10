Assassin's Creed Mirage A New Beginning walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage tells an exciting story in which its protagonist, Basim, goes from being a thief in the streets of Baghdad to becoming a member of a secret organization called Hidden Ones. According to the game's official information, this character is the most versatile of the saga so far, as he uses new combat techniques, better parkour, and weapons never seen before in the franchise. However, in order for Basim to acquire all of these items and abilities, he must unlock them by completing various missions.

A New Beginning is one such mission in the game. This article will cover its objectives, rewards, and more.

Assassin's Creed Mirage A New Beginning quest objectives

Talk to Fuladh, he has some favors to ask you (Image via Ubisoft)

A New Beginning comes after The Master Thief of Anbar and is the second quest of Assassin's Creed Mirage. It tells how Basim meets his mentor and begins his journey to become one of the Hidden Ones.

In this mission, you will practice skills like parkour, receive your first weapons, and Roshan will teach you how to fight.

Return to Training

Go back to the training (Image via Ubisoft)

Two months after the end of the previous mission, Basim is swimming, and your goal is to make him return to training. A marker will appear on the map, so you will need to go there using the character's swimming skills.

Along the way, you will get additional information about the location of the scene. It also gives details about a fortress on the horizon, which is your destination. When you arrive at the location, you will meet the Hidden One we met at the end of the previous chapter and learn that she is now Basim's mentor.

The Leap of Faith

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, we can use the Leap of Faith (image Ubisoft)

One of the first tasks of Basim's training will be the Leap of Faith. This is one of the most iconic mechanics in the franchise, so we're not too surprised to see it in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Simply find the spot and jump into the haystack.

When you emerge from the hay, Basim's mentor, Roshan, will show him how a more experienced assassin does it. She gives him some advice and decides it's time to take him to the Hidden One's camp to train. You will have to interact with various NPCs to find the whereabouts of a man named Fuladh.

Getting your first weapons

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, there are minor tasks to do (Image via Ubisoft)

Talk to the NPCs as you move around until you find Fuladh. When they tell you where he is, use the compass and map and head in his direction. At this point, you will receive new instructions about the leather strips you need to obtain.

Fulfilling this request will give you further proof of Basim's theft skills. Take the material to Rebekah's character, who is making weapons in her workshop. You will receive a dagger and a sword, the first two weapons in your arsenal. Next, you will learn how to use them.

Find the combat arena

Find the way to the training camp (Image via Ubisoft)

Now that you have two of the Assassin's Creed Mirage weapons, your goal is to learn how to use them well. A marker will appear on the map showing the way to the training grounds. Just follow the compass.

Along the way, you have the option to interact with an Assassin, but it is not mandatory. This is a secondary tutorial that will teach you the basics of knife throwing. The next step is to continue to the training grounds and climb the towering cliffs near the waterfall.

Enter the arena and get ready to train.

Learn how to fight

Learn the basic combat skills for Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

At the end of the mission, Roshan will teach Basim how to use the weapons and engage in battle. The first few moves will be simple attacks, but things will get more complicated as the fight progresses.

Some tips to overcome this challenge are to use the enemy lock-on Roshan by pressing L3. This way, all of your character's attacks will go directly to her. You can also replicate each of her moves—if she uses a light attack, do the same; if she increases the intensity, replicate her actions.

You'll need to practice parrying, dodging, and stunning your opponent. Once you have mastered each move, the game moves on to the next mission.

Upon completing A New Beginning, Basim will be rewarded with experience, a sword, and daggers.