Assassin's Creed Mirage Coins and Daggers walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage’s mission Coins and Daggers might be short, but it’s important when it comes to the overall story. This is the beginning of the next important assassination mission: Dealing with Al-Pairika. However, you can’t take care of this target without information and knowing what the target is going to be. This is the start of a new quest chain, and we’ll get you to where you’re going.

If you want to complete Coins and Daggers in Assassin's Creed Mirage, we have everything you need to know about this particular main story mission deep within Ubisoft’s latest assassination story.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Coins and Daggers mission objectives

Mission objectives:

Meet Rebekha at the Karkh Bureau.

Speak with Roshan.

Follow Roshan to the Bazaar.

1) Meet Rebekha at the Karkh Bureau

Enjoy this cutscene of verbal sparring and the state of the Karkh Region. (Image via Ubisoft)

Once The Great Symposium mission has been completed in Assassin's Creed Mirage, and you’re ready to move on, you can begin Coins and Daggers. This requires you to be in the Karkh Region and head specifically to the Karkh Bureau.

You’ll meet Rebekha, where she, Basim, and Roshan discuss the past of Karkh and how things are more corrupt there than before. It's a nice moment where two old rivals catch up in the shadow of their mentor.

Players will learn of a massive auction that will take place by invite only. It will have an important target taking part, and it’s an opportunity that can’t be passed up. The target of the next series of missions will be Al-Pairika.

2) Speak with Roshan

Roshan is ready to go out whenever you are. (Image via Ubisoft)

Before players move on with Coins and Daggers in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you have an opportunity to tackle more missions through Rebekha herself. If you choose to, that’s entirely up to you. When you’re ready, leave the building and go talk to Roshan. The two have a brief conversation, and then they’ll head off to the bazaar.

3) Follow Roshan to the Bazaar

Being an assassin isn't always so easy. (Image via Ubisoft)

Roshan and Basim will talk on the way to the Bazaar. She will enlighten him on the ways of the Hidden Ones, what it was like when she took her first life, as well as let players know what the situation in the Karkh Region is like.

This is a mission that doesn’t require any combat, however. When the two get to the Bazaar, Roshan will leave. The next task is clear: learn more about the next target, Al-Pairika.

After completing Coins and Daggers in Assassin's Creed Mirage, players will be given Coin, Corruption, and Tea. For players looking for a bit more action, the next mission does end in an assassination.