Assassin's Creed Mirage The Great Symposium walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

After completing the brief Report to the Rafiq mission, Assassin's Creed Mirage players must complete The Great Symposium. A simple enough mission, Basim has been tasked with eliminating Fazil The Great Scholar once and for all. This will require blending in with a crowd and interacting with particular guests.

There’s also an optional objective when locating Fazil, but we’ll cover that when it’s time to find them. As with many missions in this game, there are several ways to potentially complete it.

Here’s everything you need to know to wrap up Assassin's Creed Mirage’s The Great Symposium mission easily.

Assassin's Creed Mirage The Great Symposium quest details

Mission objectives

Attend the Symposium at the House of Wisdom, mingle with the crowd on the ground floor

Attend the Lecture

Find Fazil The Great Scholar, assassinate Fazil The Great Scholar, leave the House of Wisdom

1) Attend the Symposium at the House of Wisdom, mingle with the crowd on the ground floor

It won't be too hard to find the four people (Image via Ubisoft)

In order to kick off The Great Symposium, head to the House of Wisdom in Assassin's Creed Mirage and speak to the Kahraman. From here, you’ll mingle with the crowd for the mission, and you’ll need to speak with specific people while you’re here.

While you’re looking for these people, Eagle Vision will make them much easier to spot. While talking to Nehal, you’ll also enter an office and need to examine a series of diagrams. Just use Eagle Vision again, and these will stand out, so they’re easy to find.

Nehal: Wall near the northeastern exit.

The Poet Arib: Northeastern exit, turn right, and walk along the path.

Hunayn the Translator: Near the courtyard fountain.

The Astronomer Al-Farghani: Western side of the House of Wisdom, can be found near the Astrolabe.

After you’ve taken the time to chat with all these people, you can attend the lecture. When it’s time, head forward and continue with The Great Symposium mission in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

2) Attend the Lecture

Your target isn't far away (Image via Ubisoft)

This is the easiest part of The Great Symposium. In order to complete this objective, attend the lecture. After you watch the cutscene, the Kahraman will let Fazil know that both Hassan and Zahra are dead. He must feel worried that he’s next because he will cut off the lecture early.

3) Find Fazil The Great Scholar, assassinate Fazil The Great Scholar, leave the House of Wisdom

A little bribe goes a long way (Image via Ubisoft)

You need to get to the secret basement of the House of Wisdom, and there are two ways to do this. You can either find the secret passage or use the code phrase for this part of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Attaining the Password

Speak to the Gatekeeper near Fazim’s office (near the Astrolabe); he needs you to give the correct phrase.

Go up the stairs on the right and eavesdrop on the Librarian. This gives a clue.

Head to the northwest portion of the house’s balcony and read the book. From the Gatekeeper, go outside via the left hallway. Hang a right to get to the proper area, and climb the wall to get to the balcony. The privacy screen hides the book. The passphrase is "Are Those Who Shall Return."

Read the letter on the table in his office and then use Eagle Vision to spot the moveable bookcase.

Finding the Hidden Entrance

Optional: Bribe the Kahraman with a Scholar’s Favor Token to learn about an alternative entrance. He also gives a clue. If you already know the location, don’t bother.

Find the Rooftop Gardener via Enkidu and steal the key they have.

Go to the western corner of the outer yard to find two pergolas next to each other, with some flowers in the middle. One of these has a hatch you can use the key on.

You’ll wind up on one end of a corridor or the other for The Great Symposium in Assassin's Creed Mirage, depending on which entrance you took. There’s going to be an open room with some guards that can easily be taken out using assassin’s tools.

This is entirely optional, but it is a safe way to blend in. (Image via Ubisoft)

You have an optional way through here as well. Once Basim says, "There's a deep wrongness here," you can use Eagle Vision to find a body behind a locked door. There's a cell that has a hole in the wall nearby. Use the robe on the body to blend in through the rest of this area.

Keep going, and you’ll find a guard leaning over a desk. You can defeat him or sneak past - the choice is yours. I chose not to leave anyone alive, so they were swiftly executed.

Finally, you’ll reach the door that hides Fazil - also known as Al-Rabisu. You can climb up some metal poles to find a chandelier. Use this to drop onto Al-Rabisu when you’re ready. After you’ve dealt with him, you can leave the area and wrap up The Great Symposium mission of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage holds a wide variety of secrets, even beyond The Great Symposium. This article details all the Mysterious Shards locations.