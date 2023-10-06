Assassin's Creed Mirage ending explained

Assassin's Creed Mirage gives players so much information about the backstory of Basim and how he fits into the greater scheme of things. Though we first saw this character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, he has become the primary protagonist of this foray into Baghdad. In the previous game, we learned that he’s the reincarnation of Loki. This makes him an incredibly interesting character, but not much more was known at that time. Thanks to this latest Ubisoft title, we now know his origin and how he fits into the story.

It’s worth pointing out that this Assassin's Creed Mirage article features massive spoilers for the game's ending. That much is unavoidable. However, if you want to know how it all ends and how it connects to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we’ve got you covered.

What happens at the end of Assassin's Creed Mirage

Roshan, after being spared, gives Basim one final warning during the Assassin's Creed Mirage ending (Image via Ubisoft)

The final moments of Assassin's Creed Mirage are pretty fascinating. Basim finally learns that Qahiba is The Snake he’d been hunting for the entire game. She is the former wife of a Caliph that Basim murdered early on. Qahiba encourages Basim to seek the answers to his questions, and there’s only one place to get them: beneath the Alamut.

Before Qahiba could say another word, Roshan, Basim’s master, murders her and gives Basim one final warning. Only death awaits him if he would ignore Roshan’s orders. Of course, he does, and this leads to Assassin's Creed Mirage’s final boss battle: A duel with Roshan.

Basim spares his master. Alongside Nehal, he enters the secret chamber and finds some Isu technology. Several cutscenes that featured Nehal play again, only this time, she appears to be ethereal or disappear. The two are one and the same, much like in Fight Club.

Things start to make way more sense here (Image via Ubisoft)

Things made far more sense, with lines like “I’ll walk behind you every step of the way”, and “I am a part of your reality too”. Nehal places a disc down, showing a figure being tortured and beaten. Basim is then transported to a vast, empty wasteland, where he talks about how the jinni from his dreams are the same as what he saw in this place.

Basim reaches a crimson fire, where several spirits appear to be standing around, but as soon as he gets there, the fire vanishes. Wandering to the next fire, a figure stands next to it. Basim remarks that the memories he felt there were moments when the jinni was nearest to him.

It turns out that spirit was his original jailer - Odin, perhaps tracking him down. After all, Loki used Isu technology to skip out on his punishment for poisoning Baldr and became Nehal in Baghdad.

Does he want peace? Or revenge? (Image via Ubisoft)

Basim states that while what he was once before might seek retribution, peace is what’s needed if he’s going to grow and move forward. Finally, he reaches a vast door leading to his old cell in the Assassin's Creed Mirage ending.

In the cell, a mummified person awaits, a memory that Basim banished into dust. The Fight Club twist becomes complete, and he acknowledges that Nehal is just a side of him that he was resisting, trying not to admit was real. He is sad he’d never see Nehal again, but she says he would never be alone, as the two merged into one form.

In the following scenes, players will see that Basim, now Loki, has certainly changed and become something darker. We also see Roshan leave the order, resigning as the leader. The change into Loki is made clear when Enkidu, his trusted eagle, attacks him.

This leads to hunting down Eivor in the future (Image via Ubisoft)

While standing on a cliff, reminiscing about those who bound him and kept him chained, he swore vengeance in the last seconds of Assassin's Creed Mirage. In particular, this means he’s going to hunt down Odin. Now you can enjoy the Bal kullun mumkin trophy and, perhaps, Platinum the game.

How does Assassin's Creed Mirage connect to Valhalla

“And as for those who thought to bind me…should any of them still walk the earth, I so look forward to our reunion. But, until that day, a new world awaits.”

It’s pretty easy to see how Assassin's Creed Mirage connects to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In the very final moments of the game, Basim swears vengeance on those who have wronged him. Nobody has wronged him more than Odin.

It’s pretty clear that while he’s not going to rush immediately to Scandinavia, he’s going to put some effort into finding Odin and defeating him once and for all. This ties neatly to the “Dawn of Ragnarok” expansion of Valhalla.

After all, Eivor is the human reincarnation of Odin and the star of that particular game. That ultimately leads to the years 872-878 AD, when Basim, now known as Loki once again, returns to deal with his tormentor on his own turf.

This concludes Assassin's Creed Mirage. The ending they gave the players is a satisfying one and perhaps explains why the change in Loki ultimately happened.