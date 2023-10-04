It takes an ensemble of immensely talented voice actors to bring Baghdad to life in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Fans expect nothing short of the best from a Ubisoft high-profile title. The developer has finally revealed some of the voice actors in the title, and as expected, it was able to deliver. The cast is a diverse mix of talent from film, theater, and video games.

Fans can anticipate the return of familiar characters who made their debut in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, although not all voice actors have reprised their roles for the sequel.

Here's a list of all revealed voice actors and cast for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage voice actors

Lee Majdoub

Basim in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Lee Majdoub is a Lebanese actor best known for his role as Agent Stone in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. While he wasn't part of the voice cast for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, he now takes on a prominent role in Assassin's Creed Mirage as the lead voice actor for Basim.

Majdoub's impressive career spans various mediums, including television and video games. Besides his portrayal of Agent Stone, Robotnik's assistant in the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog films, he boasts a diverse portfolio of roles.

His previous works include:

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Silas Dengamor)

Pokémon Apokélypse (Ash Ketchum)

FIFA

Need to Speed: Payback

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

Aladeen Tawfeek

Aladeen Tawfeek plays Ali Ibn Mohammed (Image via Ubisoft)

Aladeen Tawfeek is a seasoned actor and is a valuable addition to the Assassin's Creed Mirage voice cast. With a wide-ranging career in theater, television, film, and video games, Tawfeek brings depth to his roles. In the game, he portrays the historical rebel leader Ali Ibn Mohammed.

Tawfeek's notable works include X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and the 2019 romantic comedy Long Shot. He has also lent his talents to the world of video games through the following works:

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Watch Dogs 2

Shohreh Aghdashloo

Shohreh Aghdashloo returns as Roshan (Image via Ubisoft)

A highly accomplished actress with a vast portfolio in television, film, and video games, Shohreh Aghdashloo returns to lend her voice to the character Roshan in Assassin's Creed Mirage. She is widely recognized for her recent role as Chrisjen Avasarala in the TV series The Expanse.

Her impressive career also includes performances as Nadi in House of Sand and Fog, Commodore Paris in Star Trek Beyond, and Dina Araz in 24.

Aghdashloo's talent extends to the world of video games, making her a well-known voice actor within the industry. Her previous works include:

Mass Effect 2 (Admiral Shala’Raan)

Mass Effect 3 (Admiral Shala’Raan)

Destiny 2 (Lakshmi-2)

The Expanse: A Telltale Series (Chrisjen Avasarala)

Sophia Eleni

Sophia Eleni plays the role of Hadya in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

Sophia Eleni lends her voice to the character Hadya, portraying a mischievous girl who crosses paths with Basim during his adventures in Baghdad.

Although Assassin’s Creed Mirage marks her first venture into video game voice acting, Eleni has been involved in a range of British productions. Her performance in Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves and her acclaimed one-woman shows in the West End showcase her talent in the entertainment industry.