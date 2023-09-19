Dragonheir: Silent Gods Release date, platforms, and more

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is a brand-new open-world RPG game that's going live on various platforms. Nuverse has developed this title in collaboration with HASBRO and Wizards of the Coast. The game is based on the Dungeons and Dragons universe. Over the course of the story, players can explore the lands in pursuit of treasures and secrets and will even be able to save the world.

Open-world RPGs are taking the world by storm these days. And since this game is based on the Dungeons and Dragons universe, players might find the storyline connected to Baldur's Gate 3. Having said that, here's what players need to know about Dragonheir: Silent Gods.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods and its essential details

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is currently available on multiple platforms. While it's being advertised mostly as a mobile game, it will be available on PC as well. Players will be able to download and play Dragonheir: Silent Gods on both Android and iOS as well as Windows PC and MacOS.

It's interesting to see games being available on the MacOS. While most games are still not available on the platform, enthusiasts will be able to play major AAA titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage and Resident Evil 4 Remake on the iPhone 15 Pro. While this might not seem like a lot, it can revolutionize the world of mobile gaming and might pave the way for more AAA titles to be made available on iPhones and Macs.

Players will be able to create up to 20 adventurers but have only five in a group at any given time. Each of these adventurers will possess a different skill set, so ensuring synergy in the entire team is also an aspect players need to consider.

The game's main antagonist is a dragon that currently rules the lands of Adenthia with an iron grip. To defeat the dragon and save these lands, players will have to complete different quests and solve several puzzles. The game is believed to have over 80 hours of gameplay and has seen 3 million registrations already.

Developers have mentioned that the game will see periodic updates every 12-16 weeks after launch. These updates will mostly add new content while addressing any bugs. It will be interesting to see how the global audience reacts to Dragonheir: Silend Gods because the game has the potential to be a really strong open-world RPG title.