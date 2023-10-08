Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma guide: How to complete Solve This Problem Quickly For Me

Assassin's Creed Mirage contains numerous Enigmas arranged around the new game scenario, the city of Baghdad. These challenges are composed of two parts and will force the player to undertake a detective adventure of more or less moderate complexity. All this with the guarantee of getting the clue to hunt down a substantial reward as a talisman or an outfit.

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me is one of the Enigmas in this new Assassin's Creed release that requires the player to travel to a distant settlement. This detailed guide will help you solve it easily.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma location

Finding the clue to this Enigma will test the player's stealth in Assassin's Creed Mirage. To find it, you will need to infiltrate the Karkh Officers Club building, a restricted and heavily patrolled area on the northern border of the Rayasanah Sector.

Once at the location, the player will need to climb the roof. There will only be one guard there. Get rid of him by sneaking past or by killing him without being spotted. The scroll with the Enigma will be on a bench under a pergola in the northern corner of the roof. The Eagle Vision skill will help you highlight it.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma clue

The clue is a message from someone (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you get your hands on the scroll, the real adventure begins a journey that will lead the protagonist to Jarjaraya. The clue you will have is as follows:

"The merchants in the village northwest of Jarjaraya have refused to pay their taxes. They need to be repaid with interest. Find their warehouse and balance their accounts sufficiently. Report back when you are done. Use all means necessary."

This text gives you some basic clues to solve the riddle:

Your destination is a village northwest of Jarjaraya in the Wilderness.

Look for a place that's recently been set on fire.

How to complete Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage

You must find a burned village (Image via Ubisoft)

The path to Jarjaraya begins at the Sharqiyah Gate of Karkh. The settlement is located southeast of Baghdad, along the Tigris River. Once in the city, the protagonist will need to access the local overlook and use Enkidu to locate another small village to the northwest.

The village will be in ruins, ravaged by flames. Apparently, the fire was the result of the villagers not paying their taxes. The player will have to go to the barn building. Right on a tower next to it, a bright spot will be visible, and there is the reward.

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma Reward in Assassin's Creed Mirage

In the game, there are also Historical Sites, another kind of collectible. (Image via Ubisoft)

After locating the barn, the protagonist will have to enter it. The construction will have some skeletons inside. On the floor, you will find the Gold Hidden One outfit. This is a very stylish item that will give Basim a more attractive yet still noticeable look.

This is all there is to complete the Enigma - Solve This Problem Quickly For Me.