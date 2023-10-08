Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma guide: How to solve Delight by the Dome

Assassin's Creed Mirage, the thirteenth mainline installment to Ubisoft's long-running stealth game series, looks very different from the last three games. This latest addition to the Assassin's Creed franchise gets rid of the massive in-game worlds and the RPG elements for a more linear gameplay that is similar to the earlier titles.

While the game is indeed smaller in scale compared to AC Odyssey or Valhalla, it still has several side activities for you to do as you explore ninth-century Baghdad. One of these activities is called Enigma, puzzles that will lead to either a talisman or an outfit dye that you can use to change Basim's appearance.

This article explains where to find and solve the Delight by the Dome Enigma.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Delight by the Dome Enigma location

The Mosque (Image via Ubisoft)

The first thing that you will need to do to solve this Enigma is to locate the parchment where it is drawn. This can be found in the Abbasiyah region of the game's map, so make your way there first.

Specifically, it is at the Mosque Viewpoint, which is close to the wall of Round City. The Mosque is a building painted blue and white. This will be easy to spot if you are at the Viewpoint's location.

When facing the Mosque, you will notice that there are some archways at its entrance. Head to the left-most arch and investigate the shelves there, on top of where the Enigma can be found.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Delight by the Dome Enigma clue

Delight by the Dome enigma clue (Image via Ubisoft)

When you open the Enigma, you will be presented with a colored drawing that shows the area where the treasure is hidden.

The drawing depicts a domed building surrounded by walls and a wide garden area. On the lower right-hand side of the drawing, there is an "X" mark that indicates the exact location of the treasure.

How to solve Delight by the Dome Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Head to the Dome of the Ass to solve the Enigma (Image via Ubisoft)

To solve this Enigma, simply locate the building that is depicted in the drawing. If you've explored the map during your spare time, you might recognize the building as the Dome of the Ass.

If you haven't been there, travel south from the Haylanah marker on the map. This area also has its own landmark on the map, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding it.

The X mark is right next to a pool of water. Focus your attention on the ponds there. The one that you are looking for has a gazebo-like structure beside it. To be even more precise, find the pond that has a lantern sitting right next to it. Get in the water to claim your reward and solve this Enigma.

Delight by the Dome Enigma reward in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Mysterious Talisman (Image via Ubisoft)

After diving into the pond, you will be able to collect the Mysterious Talisman, which you can equip on Basim's outfit. Once you've collected this Enigma, you might want to also complete some other collectibles.

