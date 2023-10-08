Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma guide: How to solve Joy Beneath Weeping Palms

Assassin's Creed Mirage is one of the most anticipated game releases of the year. This new part of the saga presents the story of a man named Basim as he tries to fight for justice in ninth-century Baghdad. To accomplish his missions, he has combat mechanics, different skills, weapons, and items at his disposal. Apart from the main missions, the game also offers collectibles like the so-called Enigmas.

If you want to know in detail where to find and how to solve the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma, read on. We have prepared a helpful guide for you.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma location

The Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma is located on the south side of the city walls.

Go southeast of the Bazaar and you'll pass through the Gate of the Mills. Go a little west and you'll find a small cemetery. There, you will find a tomb-type structure that looks like a mausoleum standing alone. Next to it is a tomb with the Enigma clue on it.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma clue

This is the cryptic clue you get (Image via Ubisoft)

As in the case of other clues in the game, you get a drawing here as well. In this case, it is similar to a treasure map, and is really easy to understand. It shows two large plots of land and then shows how to get to a place with some palm trees step by step. From this map, we get the following clues:

You must go to a place with palm trees where the land is divided by a river.

There is a specific point on the map, marked in red, that points to your destination.

How to solve Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Enigma can be found into the Wilderness (Image via Ubisoft)

The map you found points to the palm grove south of where you found the drawing. Once you reach the end of the grove, you will find a smaller section of young palms with the river in the middle.

Go to the southern part and check the eastern side. Walk around and you'll find a palm tree with a reddish-brown blanket underneath it. Nearby is a pile of stones, where you can find the Enigma's reward.

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma reward in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The rewards for Enigmas are mostly cosmetic improvements (Image via Ubisoft)

After solving the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma, the reward you receive will allow you to customizate your character in Assassin's Creed Mirage. In this case, it is a green Hidden Ones costume with gold trim. This contrast makes Basim look very elegant, and it is a simple but very nice ensemble.

This concludes our guide to the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma. You can also read more about the weapons in Assassin's Creed Mirage and how to upgrade them.