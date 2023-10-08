Assassin's Creed Mirage enigma guide: How to solve Left Behind

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage veers away from the sprawling RPG-style gameplay championed by its three predecessors in the long-running stealth franchise. Its size and gameplay are considered a return to form, resembling the first few entries in the series. The game takes place in 9th-century Baghdad and puts players in control of Basim Ibn Ishaq.

While the setting is not quite as big compared to Valhalla or Odyssey, there are still plenty of things to do outside of the main quest. One of these side activities involves enigmas, which are coded messages that will lead Basim to a new outfit dye or talisman.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Left Behind enigma location

This enigma can be located in this area (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the enigmas to solve in the game is called "Left Behind." To locate it, head over to the Harbiyah region of the map. Specifically, travel south from the Metal Factory landmark.

There is a cluster of houses here. Look around until you find a sloped surface that leads to an open area between two houses. It will be easier if you use Enkidu after entering the area since it will cause the exact location of the enigma to show up on the map.

The building where it's located is inaccessible since the doors are barred, so walk around until you find some scaffolding that can be torn down. Once that's done, you can enter the building and find the enigma next to a corpse.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Left Behind enigma clue

The Left Behind enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage is a drawing that could be tough to decipher (Image via Ubisoft)

Reading the enigma will reveal a drawing that can be quite difficult to understand. The most notable element of the clue is the red lion marked with an "X," which indicates the exact location of the treasure.

Aside from that, the enigma seems to depict a fishing village based on the waves illustrated and some fish next to the lion. One might be able to deduce that this is not within a city's walls.

How to solve Left Behind enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The solution to this enigma is at the Abandoned Village (Image via Ubisoft)

To reach the bottom of this mystery, you must determine the location alluded to in the drawing.

This area is, in fact, the Abandoned Village on the westernmost end of the map, south of Caravanserai. To find the location, explore around the houses until you spot one with a pier close to it. Right next to the pier lies a fish rack.

Based on the drawing, the treasure is just beside these hanging fish.

Left Behind enigma reward in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for solving this enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage is the Horned Lion Talisman (Image via Ubisoft)

Solving this enigma will reward you with the Horned Lion Talisman, which can be equipped onto Basim from the inventory as a part of his outfit.

