Assassin's Creed Mirage: How to get Altair and Ezio's outfits (Ubisoft Connect rewards)

Assassin's Creed Mirage features both Altair and Ezio’s outfits for Basim, but it will take some work to get them. This is courtesy of Ubisoft's Connect feature. While some rewards offered by it are free, such as the Dirham Pouch and Valhalla Costume, these two outfits are certainly not. Depending on how actively you’ve purchased or played previous Ubisoft games, getting Altair and Ezio's items is either going to be very simple or take some time.

This article will go over how you can unlock these outfits for your account in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

How to unlock Altair and Ezio's outfits in Assassin's Creed Mirage

It takes work, but it's worth having this outfit (Image via Ubisoft)

In order to unlock the Altair and Ezio outfits in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you’re first going to need Ubisoft Connect Units. This is a form of currency you unlock by leveling up your Ubisoft account. To get Connect points, you need to actively play either this game or many of the other titles offered by the studio. This includes the rest of the Assassin's Creed games.

Players will likely hunt the two outfits as the protagonists they're associated with are among the most popular assassins in this franchise. To be able to wear their iconic robes in Assassin's Creed Mirage is going to be a big deal. Here's how many Ubisoft Connect Units you need to get the outfits:

Altair outfit: 60 Units

60 Units Ezio Revelations outfit: 100 Units

You need to have a Ubisoft Connect account and ensure that it's connected to your platform of choice — PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. You can do this by heading to the Ubisoft Connect website, signing up, and going to the Account Information section.

Once you have enough Units, here’s how to unlock the two items for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

How to unlock costumes

Head to Ubisoft Connect’s AC Mirage section and sign in

Select the Ezio or Altair outfits

Purchase them

The items will then appear in your in-game inventory.

It's worth noting you can only gain Connect Units by completing in-game challenges in Ubisoft games.

How to quickly earn Ubisoft Connect Units for Assassin's Creed Mirage’s outfits

Ezio and Altair's outfits are both available, but the grind might take a while (Image via Ubisoft)

You can also gain these Connect Units by unlocking achievements or trophies in Assassin's Creed Mirage. As long as you use the same Ubisoft account on all your platforms, you can unlock various achievements in the game to get points to use for Ezio and Altair’s outfits. You can also complete challenges in other Ubisoft titles to get 160 Connect Units.

The most reliable way though, is to complete your daily and weekly challenges in Ubisoft Connect. Keep an eye on these in the Ubisoft games you play. The challenges are usually fairly simple activities so getting the necessary points shouldn't be too hard. For instance, a task could involve killing X amount of enemies. Do these to gain exp, and that exp levels up your Ubisoft account, granting you Connect Units.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the latest game in the franchise and takes players to the ancient city of Baghdad. If you want to change cosmetics in the game, here’s how to change your Mount and Eagle skin.