Assassin’s Creed Mirage patch 1.0.5 finally lets players switch off chromatic aberration: Full patch notes, size, and more

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft's latest entry in the storied Assassin's Creed franchise, is all set to receive a new patch. Labeled as patch 1.0.5, this update will address issues that have been hampering player experience. While the game was quite popular prior to launch, many players found it to be quite underwhelming. That said, the patch will be incorporated into the game tomorrow.

That said, here are the Assassin's Creed Mirage patch 1.0.5 official notes.

What’s new in Assassin’s Creed Mirage patch 1.0.5

Apart from the regular bug fixes, the Assassin's Creed Mirage patch 1.0.5 will allow players to turn off chromatic aberration. This feature is used to simulate a visual effect that gives an analog feel. While most places are enhanced by this effect, players have often complained that it hampered the in-game visuals.

Once the Assassin’s Creed Mirage patch goes live tomorrow, players will finally be able to toggle this feature from the settings menu within the game.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage patch 1.0.5 download size for all platforms

Based on the information revealed by Ubisoft, patch 1.0.5 for Assassin's Creed Mirage is scheduled to go live on November 7, 2023, 1200 UTC / 1 pm BST / 7 am ET / 4 am PT / 5:30 pm IST, across all supported platforms. The size of the patch will vary from 3 GB to 6 GB based on the platforms as well.

Here are the approximate sizes of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage patch 1.0.5 across all supported devices:

Xbox Series X|S: ~3.54 GB

Xbox One: ~3.02 GB

PlayStation 5: ~2.83 GB

PlayStation 4: ~5.79 GB

PC : ~4.22 GB

Assassin’s Creed Mirage update 1.0.5 official patch notes

General

Added an option to enable/disable Chromatic Aberration.

Whilst wearing the Fire Demon outfit, players would not receive the correct number of shards after assassinating any ISU Hunter.

Basim now has an equal chance to play any of his take-down animations during front executions.

Fixed issues with store rewards.

Fire Eater enemies hitbox is now properly considering one-shot kills with the throwing knife when breaking the oil jar on their back.

Quests

“Speak with Ali” - Ali is no longer stuck.

- Ali is no longer stuck. “Follow the Fiery Trail” - Removed blockers from the investigation objective.

- Removed blockers from the investigation objective. “Nehal’s Calling” - Player can now access the final clue.

Graphics, UI, and Animation

Numerous visual improvements on environment, VFX, and weapons.

Fixed multiple NPC navigation, animation, and interaction issues.

Fixed clothes corruption on NPCs.

Various animation fixes, including unnatural leg movements for Basim.

Fixed a FOV pop after a cinematic when FOV settings have been modified by the player.

Fixed NPC rendering from a short distance.

Store page display improved.

Reward notifications appear properly when opening medium chests.

Key icon & quest objective now remains above the head of NPCs in Eagle Vision.

Highlight on NPCs lasts for a shorter amount of time in Eagle Vision.

Cinematics should now run properly after credits.

Audio

Option added to enable/disable background music during call to prayer.

Fixed animal sound effects.

Compatibility

Improved OWO Haptic Suit support.

Fixed number of active monitors for laptop players.

Stability

Addressed:

Multiple stability improvements.

Miscellaneous

Fixed time tracking for hours played on PS5.

Offline achievements now transmit to 1st party.

Fixed issue with Japanese PS5 button mapping.

The refresh rate option in the settings now displays the correct value.

Master Assassin Upgrade #1 and Master Assassin Upgrade #2 are now displayed in the in-game Store.

Update to game credits.

When loading into the game, the main menu music will no longer infinitely loop and will transition smoothly.

That concludes our foray into the Assassin's Creed Mirage patch 1.0.5 official notes.