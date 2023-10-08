Assassin's Creed Mirage The Forty Thieves walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage features a ton of unique and engaging optional quests that serve as a guided tour of the beatifully recreated Round City of Baghdad as well as a way for Basim to meet and interact with a number of interesting characters. These short quests are often a great way to earn exclusive rewards, such as weapons, armor sets, and even upgrade schematics.

And keeping with the tradition of the classic games in the series, Assassin's Creed Mirage features an unique optional questline that involves one of the most iconic stories from the east - Alibaba and the Forty Thieves. Unsurprisingly, it is called "The Forty Thieves" and is divided into three sub-quests.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to complete said quest in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Note: This article contains spoilers for The Forty Thieves quest in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage The Forty Thieves quest objectives

The Forty Thieves quest in Assassin's Creed Mirage is unfortunately a pre-order bonus. It becomes available right after you complete the prologue, make your way to the Round City, Baghdad, and complete your first main story assassination mission, i.e., assassinate Al-Ghul. The quest is automatically added to the Investigations menu.

You will find Murjana (Alinbaba's daughter) at a shop near the southern part of the Round City (Image via Ubisoft)

Much like any other major quest in Assassin's Creed Mirage, The Forty Thieves is broken into multiple different sub-quests, including the one that initiates the questline. You can complete these anytime you want, without having to withhold progress on your main story missions or other optional questlines. Here is a rundown of every sub-quest in The Forty Thieves questline:

A Dance with Thieves

This is the first sub-quest that intiates the Forty Thieves questline. The first objctive here is to track down Murjana, Alibaba's daughter, near the South City Gates. Reaching her is quite easy if you already explored the southern region of Round City and unlocked the synchronization point. You will find Murjana having an arguement with a shopkeeper near the gate.

Finding Murjana's father (Image via Assassin's Creed Mirage)

Once you meet her, she will lead you to a thieves' camp, where her father is allegedly taken hostage by the King of Thieves. Upon reaching the camp, you will be asked to take out all the thieves patroling the area, preferably without alerting them. I found being stealthy in this area to be quite easy from above, especially if you have a full "Assassin's Focus" bar.

Once you take down all the thieves, a cutscene will ensue where Basim and Murjana find Alibaba's dead body. Upon the shocking discovery, Murjana will head back to her estate to give her father a proper burial.

Secrets, Spoken and Unspoken

This mission sees you going back to Alibaba's estate, where Murjana is holding the final rites for her late father. Unfortunately, the ceremony is halted by thieves who sneaked into the area unnoticed, and have now marked Murjana's house for an ambush. Basim is then tasked with marking a few empty houses to confuse the thieves.

Marking houses to confuse thieves (Image via Assassin's Creed Mirage)

Once you mark all the empty houses in the vicinity, you will be tasked with taking down the thieves that arrive to ambush Murjana. Killing all the thieves concludes the quest, with Basim heading off to their den to confront and assassinate the King of Thieves, once and for all.

Meet the King

Make sure you have plenty of smoke bombs and throwing knives with you for the Forty Thieves questline's finale. Upon arriving at the thieves' den, you will first be tasked with taking down everyone patroling the area. You can easily do so by using smoke bombs to get a jump on unsuspecting enemies and taking them out in quick succession.

Eliminating the King of Thieves (Image via Assassin's Creed Mirage)

I personally found it best to scout the area from above, and quickly taking out five thieves with assassin's focus and the remaining few with smoke bombs and a bit of stealth. Once you take out those outside the den, Basim will proceed inside the treasure chamber to assassinate the King.

You will find a few guards patroling the passage, you can easily take them out using throwing knives. Once all the guards on the upper level are dealth with, you are free to assassinate the King, preferably in a stealthy manner. If you have any smoke bombs left, you can throw it down near the King and quickly assassinate him.

There are many such engagin option side quests in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Upon completing the questline, you will be rewarded with the "King of Thieves" outfit, which is the only cosmetic in Assassin's Creed Mirage that lets you keep Basim's hood off. For additional reward, you can loot the treasure trove of the King of Thieves to get a good amount of leather and other upgrade materials.