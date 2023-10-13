Assassin's Creed Mirage The Toll of Greed walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

The Toll of Greed is one of the main missions in Assassin's Creed Mirage, where Basim seeks to end the corrupted people exploiting the merchants in Baghdad's Karkh neighborhood. Although this quest is relatively simple, it requires some patience and time to complete it perfectly. While you can go in swords drawn, it is not advised due to the heavy guard captains stationed at the precinct.

This mission takes place under the Karkh district Hidden One bureau and unlocks the Treasurer investigation when completed.

This guide goes over The Toll of Greed‘s objectives, rewards, and how to complete it.

Assassin's Creed Mirage The Toll of Greed quest objectives and how to complete

After finishing the Of Toil and Taxes quest, Basim will be directed toward a building called the Tax Collector's Mansion. It is in this building that the objective of The Toll of Greed lies. The mission has only a single objective, but it requires some patience.

Investigate the Tax Collector's Mansion

The mansion where you need to go (Image via Ubisoft)

Don't try to use Enkidu when you get to the Tax Collector's Mansion, as archers are posted around the mansion. Mark as many of the guards as you can with your eagle vision. Before beginning this quest, refresh your supply of gadgets like throwing knives. This article teaches you more about throwing knives in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

You can sneak into the Tax Collector's Mansion through the back or by paying special tokens to the group of mercenaries waiting in front of the building. Do not engage in combat, though. Once the guards are distracted, go and hide in the shrubs. You can slowly take them out individually, but be careful of their paths. Here, you have to track down the tax collector and three letters.

While assassinating the guards outside the house, you can find the first letter in the courtyard. You can use your eagle vision to find it. You will also be able to obtain a key that will let you unlock the main door.

The first letter you need to find to complete this mission in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft/ZaFrostPet)

Open the door and dispatch the two guards in the room. You will find the second letter on a table beside the stairs.

The second letter (Image via Ubisoft/ ZaFrostPet)

Head upstairs, and there you will find Al-Anqa, the Tax Collector himself. Assassinate him. The third letter is on the table at the end of the room. There is also one gear chest present.

The third and final letter (Image via Ubisoft/ZaFrostPet)

This concludes the walkthrough of The Toll of Greed. You will be given two skill points after assassinating Al-Anqa. However, there are no other rewards.