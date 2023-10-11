Assassin's Creed Mirage Of Toil and Taxes walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Roshan in Assassin's Creed Mirage will give you the mission, Of Toil and Taxes. It involves the merchants of Karkh being harassed, and it’s going to be up to Basim to set things right again. This will go a long way in helping the assassin make his way into the private auction, so the target, Al-Pairika can ultimately be dealt with. This takes place right after Coin, Corruption, and Tea in Ubisoft’s latest stealth action title.

If you’re confused as to what to do for Of Toil and Taxes in Assassin's Creed Mirage, we’ll go over all the important steps, and what you need to know as you head deeper into the mysterious city of Baghdad.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Of Toil and Taxes quest objectives

Mission objectives

Investigate the Threats in the Bazaar, Rescue the Perfume Merchant

Find the Stranded Merchants South of the City, Speak to the Lead Merchant

Investigate the Merchant Site, Conclude the Investigation

Escort the Merchants to the Karkh Gate

Assassinate Al-Anqa the Tax Collector

1) Investigate the Threats in the Bazaar

Save the Perfume Merchant in whatever way you see fit (Image via Ubisoft)

After completing Coin, Corruption, and Tea mission in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you’ll need to look into some threats in the Bazaar. It’s being said that the guards are harassing the local merchants. Upon arriving, you’ll see a guard threatening to cut off the finger of a local Perfume Merchant.

You can solve this in a few ways. One of the safest is to throw some smoke bombs and assassinate the guards swiftly. You can be aggressive and just drop down and assassinate the first guard, rescue her, and then deal with the others.

Or you can just choose to fight them all. After rescuing her, she’ll give you details of some merchants that are stranded outside for the next step of the Of Toil and Taxes mission.

2) Find the Stranded Merchants South of the City, Speak to the Lead Merchant

The merchant site isn't a hard place to locate (Image via Ubisoft)

It’s easy to get to the proper spot, thanks to the quest marker, but you’ll need to use Eagle Vision or Enkidu to find where the specific spot the merchants are in for Of Toil and Taxes.

They will appreciate your help, but there’s still some work to do. You need to investigate the place where you found the merchants for any clues what you need to do next for this particular Assassin's Creed Mirage mission.

3) Investigate the Merchant Site, Conclude the Investigation

The horse head clue really stands out (Image via Ubisoft)

This investigation’s incredibly simple. You don’t need Eagle Vision in Assassin's Creed Mirage to spy the huge trail of blood on the ground - but you can use it. Find the horse head to get the first clue.

For two more clues in Of Toil and Taxes, speak to a pair of merchants, but they’re easily outlined by Eagle Vision. The same goes for the page on a create in front of a small building. Wrap this one up and agree to escort them back to Baghdad.

4) Escort the Merchants to the Karkh Gate

There's something suspicious about this tax collector (Image via Ubisoft)

As you escort the merchants to the Karkh Gate in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you will have to deal with some ambushes. As long as you’re prepared, you can easily deal with them. Use Smoke Bombs to make ambushes safer, since you can fight your foes one on one with greater ease.

Upon arriving at the Karkh District, you’ll learn that something suspicious is afoot. You will get the quest marker to deal with Al-Anqa, the tax collector. This will then lead you to a mansion for the last section of Of Toil and Taxes.

5) Assassinate Al-Anqa

Sneak into the house, and take care of business (Image via Ubisoft)

Al-Anqa has a Marksman in his employ, and you need to take them out if you want any chance of using Enkidu while on the mansion’s grounds. You can use Eagle Vision to spot the building where Al-Anqa is.

The easiest way to get inside is to find the guard with a key, pop open the back door, and run up to the second floor. That’s where your target waits - defeat them, and consider this mission accomplished.

You will be halfway through the Al-Pairika missions in Assassin's Creed Mirage with the completion of Of Toil and Taxes. The next mission is The Toll of Greed, which has you looking through the tax collector’s home for more clues.