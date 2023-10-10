Assassin's Creed Mirage Zeroing In walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage, the latest addition to the long-running open-world stealth franchise, has been scaled down. This newest installment is much smaller than the last three entries in the series. Set in Ninth-century Baghdad, the game is replete with plenty of missions that chronicle the journey of Basim Ibn Ishaq as he rose from destitution to becoming a master assassin.

Aside from telling Basim's story, the quests also serve as conduits to showcase the city's sheer size and beauty. Additionally, it is a great way to earn rewards and upgrade your gear.

This guide focuses on the mission Zeroing In, its completion, and subsequent rewards.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Zeroing In quest objectives

Similar to the other quests in the game, Zeroing In is a multi-stage mission. However, it is one of the most simple undertakings and can be finished in no time. Here are all the objectives in this particular questline.

Regroup at the Bureau

The first part of this mission asks you to meet with Fuladh and Roshan at the Bureau (Image via Ubisoft and theRadBrad on YouTube)

The first step is simply to head back to the Hidden One's Bureau in Harbiyah. This is the very first building you visit upon arriving in Baghdad, and it will be indicated on your map by the Assassin's sigil.

To enter the Bureau, you can either climb the building's roof and drop into the main courtyard before walking into the actual building or find a side door leading into the courtyard. Either way, head into the Bureau, where you will engage in conversation with Roshan and Fuladh.

A cutscene will take place wherein you will discuss with Roshan and Fuladh about breaking into the Damascus Gate Prison. The conversation will eventually lead to the task being deemed quite difficult.

Enhance your tools

Abu Jafar will upgrade your throwing knives in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft and theRadBrad on YouTube)

After the cutscene, Abu Jafar will speak with Basim and offer to upgrade your tools to help prepare for the tough mission. Assassin's Creed Mirage will give you the chance to select an upgrade.

The options are to increase your Throwing Knife Capacity, extend its range, or increase its damage by 50%. Choose whichever one complements your playstyle the most. Also, you should be able to upgrade your tools later, so for now, just choose your preference.

After selecting your upgrade, the mission will wrap up. As mentioned above, Zeroing In is one of the easiest quests in the game and will yield an upgraded throwing knife.

