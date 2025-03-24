Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Takahashi Shiro (The Twisted Tree)

Takahashi Shiro is one of the targets you will come across while hunting down the corrupted Takahashi family as part of The Twisted Tree side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows. He is one of the brothers you need to eliminate to stop their tyrannical control on the streets of Kyoto, and killing him will bring you one step closer to completing The Twisted Tree side quest.

This article will go over how you can defeat Takahashi Shiro from The Twisted Tree quest in Assasssin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find Takahashi Shiro in Assasssin's Creed Shadows

Shiro's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You can find Takahashi Shiro inside the Nijo Palace, which is situated north of Honno-Ji Temple in Kyoto. Shiro is a brute, and if you do not have guaranteed assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows activated, you might fail to take him down with one hit.

You can also investigate a nearby broken cart that Shiro broke to find more clues as to where he is. If you took his father down, Takahashi Inoshichi, before eliminating Shiro, he will be waiting for you in the Nijo Palace's courtyard. Scale the castle wall from the western side, and you will be able to find the man waiting in the courtyard.

There will be a few guards nearby, but if you infiltrate the Nijo Palace during nighttime, you will be able to avoid confrontations and just get out after taking out Shiro. There will be a pole beside your target where you will be able to place yourself before air-assassinating him and running away from the site by scaling the same wall from which you came in.

How to defeat Takahashi Shiro in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Twisted Tree set of targets in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You will be able to one-shot Shiro with your hidden blade if you haven't invested in it enough using your Mastery Point or have the Guaranteed Assassination feature on. This will lead you into a confrontation with Shiro and a few of the castle guards.

Takahashi Shiro's movesets in Assassin's Creed Shadows are no different than the normal brutes you fight. Dodge the red attacks and chip at him slowly. If Yasuke is available, use him, as he is great for taking down groups of enemies in a fight..

