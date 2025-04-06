Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete A True Igan quest

The A True Igan quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows picks up just east of your hideout and leans heavily into stealth, eavesdropping, and a bit of climbing. Naoe’s role in this mission is all about quiet movement, good timing, and using the tools handed to her by Sandayu.

Here's everything you need to finish A True Igan in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A True Igan quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Follow the markers and head up (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Start by meeting Sandayu up the stairs

You’ll begin the A True Igan quest at the base of a staircase — head up to find Sandayu at the top. Talk to him, and once the short cutscene wraps up, you’re free to move toward the objective.

Observe and sneak in (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Once you’ve got your grappling hook from Sandayu, start heading toward Kunimiyama Fort. The direct forest route is quicker. As you reach the outer area of the fort, stay low and go under the bridge instead of taking the obvious route across. There’s a wooden beam or pillar beneath — climb up that carefully. Once you're up, move right and scale up the rooftop.

Infiltrate the outer tower without alerting guards

Jump in (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Once you’re close to the watchtower’s perimeter, it’s stealth time. Use the tree branch nearby to jump across and land directly on the first outer tower. From here, drop down into the bushes below. You don’t need to eliminate anyone at this stage — just stay low and quiet.

Wait in the bushes and watch for the patrolling enemy on the bridge. As soon as his back is turned, head through the hole in the wall straight ahead. You’ll now be in a solid position to start gathering intel.

First eavesdropping point – soldiers near the wall

Crouch and stay behind cover to trigger the eavesdropping sequence (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Right after slipping through the hole, you’ll spot two soldiers nearby. This short conversation tells you that the tower’s been occupied by these guys since the initial attack. Once that’s done, it’s time to reposition.

Grapple up and get above ground

Use your grappling hook to climb on the building in front of you. Once up there, jump into the other patch of tall grass by the second bridge.

Now, this section is all about timing. There are two guards to watch out for:

One is on the bridge, walking around.

The other hangs near the gate beyond it.

Wait for the bridge guy to move toward the gate (away from your side). That's your signal to sneak across the bridge, grapple up the gate, and jump onto the rooftop of the building across.

Second eavesdropping point – behind the barricades

Once you’re on the rooftop, move toward the barricades to listen in on another group of guards. Eavesdropping here reveals that the Igan leader is dead, and his body’s still at the top of the tower. That’s your next objective in the A True Igan quest — confirm it for yourself.

Investigate the tower and locate the leader’s body

Use your grappling hook to scale up (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Use the grappling hook or wooden beams to swing toward the main tower. Start climbing up — nothing fancy here, just basic ledge work.

Get back to Sandayu to conclude A True Igan quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

At the top, you’ll find the body of the Igan fort leader. Naoe will note that this confirms the worst and suggests returning to Sandayu with the news.

Escape clean and report back

From the tower, walk out onto the north-facing beam. There’s a hay pile directly below — jump down, and you’re clear of enemy territory.

Now, just head straight back to Sandayu. After reporting everything, you’ll trigger a short montage showing Naoe continuing her shinobi training, concluding the A True Igan quest.

Rewards

Once you complete A True Igan in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you’ll earn:

1 Knowledge Point

Progress through the Kuji-kiri storyline

