Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Wolves and Foxes main quest

The Wolves and Foxes main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows doesn’t overstay its welcome, but it does play a critical role in wrapping up Naoe’s arc. You’ll unlock this mission only after working through a series of key flashbacks and earlier questlines tied directly to her past. If you’re here after defeating The Fox and wondering what’s next, this is the follow-up you’ll be pushed into.
Here's everything you need to finish Wolves and Foxes in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Wolves and Foxes walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Prerequisites to unlock Wolves and Foxes
Before the Wolves and Foxes main quest even shows up in your log, there are a few things that need to be done. First, you must defeat The Fox, one of the final targets in the game. After this, Akechi Mitsuhide’s storyline will pause, and you’ll get a prompt saying Naoe’s personal journey must be completed.
You’ll need to complete four Kuji-Kiri missions — short flashback sequences that dive into Naoe’s past. They're linear and brief, and after you beat all four of them, the Wolves and Foxes mission will appear in Naoe's section of the Objectives Board.
Where it takes place and who to meet
This mission takes you to Uji Tawara, which falls under the Yamashiro region. You don’t need to activate it manually — just track it from Naoe’s questline and follow the marker. The moment you get close, you’ll find Tokugawa Ieyasu under attack by a small force tied to Mitsuhide’s clan. Your objective is clear: help Tokugawa and his Iga defenders survive the ambush.
Combat: Clearing the enemies
As soon as you arrive, the fighting begins. There’s no stealth here — you’re jumping into an active battlefield. Defeat every hostile in the area. No reinforcements spawn, so the fight will end once the initial group is dealt with.
After the fight: Speak with Tokugawa
Once the enemies are down, head straight to Tokugawa and interact with him. You’ll be given two dialogue choices during the conversation:
- We will be patient.
- Patience will not stop Mitsuhide.
These don’t impact the story or unlock different paths, so pick either option and proceed.
Follow and talk to Hattori Hanzo
After that chat, Hattori Hanzo appears and moves down toward the water. Walk alongside him until you reach the edge. Once he stops, initiate a conversation with him to continue the mission.
You’ll once again be presented with two dialogue options:
- My father was hiding a box.
- It does not matter.
Just like before, this doesn’t affect progression. Choose whichever feels right.
Hanzo then gives you another set of choices:
- Threaten Hanzo
- Talk to Hanzo
Despite the tone difference, these lead to the same outcome — Hanzo won’t react differently, and the story will proceed normally.
What you get for completing Wolves and Foxes
This quest wraps up shortly after the final conversation with Hanzo. Completing Wolves and Foxes rewards you with 1,000 XP and 20 Mon. More importantly, it sets the stage for the Secrets of the Blade mission, which expands on Naoe’s arc and gives you access to the Apprentice Assassin outfit.
