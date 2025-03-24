Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to get the Unstoppable trophy

Ubisoft's latest stealth action-adventure title Assassin's Creed Shadows has 50+ trophies/achievements for players to work toward. The Unstoppable achievement falls under the Silver category. Unlocking all the trophies in this game will require you to spend a little more time playing it, as they are often not directly tied to the main storyline quests. However, for some of these trophies, you will have to reach a certain point in the main story as well.

To get the achievement in question, you must first unlock Yasuke, which doesn't happen before Act 2 of the game. That said, in this guide, you will learn how to unlock the Unstoppable achievement while playing as Yasuke.

How to get the Unstoppable achievement in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows has two playable characters named Naoe and Yasuke. While some of the achievements can be unlocked by both protagonists, others are exclusive to one of these two characters. The Unstoppable achievement is one such trophy — if you want to unlock it, you will have to play as Yasuke.

You will need to unlock the Samurai Stand skill first (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To unlock this achievement, you will first have to complete a side quest named "Nobutsuna's Students". This mission will become available after the second act. Then, you must unlock the "Samurai Stand" skill from Yasuke's skill tree. You will only be able to buy this skill when you have reached Knowledge Rank 4. For those wondering, you can increase this rank by doing side activities.

Read More: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Nobutsuna Sensei main quest

Once you are at Knowledge Rank 4, unlock the Samurai Stand skill from Yasuke's skill tree. Now, you must pick a fight. Fortunately, this won't be difficult in a game like Assassin's Creed — simply approach an enemy and start attacking him. However, keep in mind that before killing the enemy, you need to perform the Samurai Stand skill.

Also Read: Where to find all Katano Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

Once you execute your enemy using this finisher, you will finally see a message on your screen telling you that you have successfully acquired the Unstoppable achievement.

