Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: Similarities and differences explored

Assassin's Creed Shadows and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice offer distinct but equally immersive takes on the rich historical setting of Feudal Japan. Both games transport players to a time of samurai, shinobi, and civil unrest, weaving gripping narratives with intense, strategic combat. Despite their shared setting, the two titles diverge in gameplay, tone, and storytelling.

Ad

Here's a look at the similarities and differences between Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Sekiro Shadows Die Twice.

Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: A comparison

Similarities

1) Feudal Japan setting

AC Shadows takes place in the time of Oda Nobunaga (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows focuses on historical realism, civil wars, and the conquest of Oda Nobunaga. Sekiro also depicts late 1500s Sengoku Japan but incorporates mythical elements like beasts and monsters. While one game emphasizes myths and the other one is on history, both of them take you deep into the culture and environment of Feudal Japan.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows vs Ghost of Tsushima: Similarities and differences explored

2) Story focus

You can improve your hideout in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Sekiro tells a deeply personal story centered on Wolf’s quest to protect his lord and reclaim his honor. The lore is told through the details of the environment and the surroundings along with boss fights, and sparse conversations. In comparison, Assassin’s Creed Shadow also tells the personal stories of Naoe and Yasuke. But the setting is more history-focused.

Ad

Also read: How to change gear appearance in Assassin's Creed Shadows

3) Third-person experience

Both games let you play from a third-person view, so you see your character and the world around you. This provides more immersion to the combat and exploration, whether you’re sneaking through a castle in AC Shadows or fighting a boss in Sekiro.

Differences

1) Combat

Sekiro has a more Souls-like combat (Image via Activision)

Combat in Sekiro is about precision and mastery. There are no health bars for enemies—victory comes from breaking their posture and landing a killing blow. You need to parry, dodge, and time your attacks perfectly to succeed.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows gives you more options. Enemies have health bars and armor, so you need to combine different moves, counters, and special attacks to win. Naoe’s fast, stealth-based attacks contrast with Yasuke’s heavy, brutal strikes.

2) Protagonist and playstyle

Wolf will have to protect a young feudal lord (Image via Activision)

Sekiro gives you a focused experience, while AC Shadows offers two distinct playstyles.

Ad

In Sekiro, you play as Wolf, a shinobi with a prosthetic arm that enhances movement and combat. His playstyle revolves around swordplay and parrying.

Assassin's Creed Shadows lets you switch between Naoe and Yasuke. Naoe excels at stealth and quick strikes, while Yasuke’s combat style is slower but more powerful.

3) Progression and customization

AC Shadows lets you customize weapons and armor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Sekiro’s progression system is straightforward. You unlock skills and improve your prosthetic arm’s abilities, but weapons and armor remain fixed. Assassin's Creed Shadows follows an RPG-style Transmorg system. This system allows you to change your armor and gear's appearance without compromising any stats.

Ad

You can unlock different skill trees for Naoe and Yasuke, focusing on stealth or strength. You can also collect and upgrade weapons and armor, with legendary gear providing special bonuses.

4) World size and exploration

Exploration is a key part of both games, but they handle it differently. Sekiro’s world is smaller and interconnected, with hidden paths and shortcuts. Wolf’s grappling hook allows you to scale walls and access secret areas, encouraging you to find alternative routes.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Shadows has a much larger open world, about 31 square miles in size. Naoe can use parkour to climb and explore, while Yasuke moves at a slower, more powerful pace.

Also read: 7 mistakes you need to avoid in Assassin's Creed Shadows

For those who prefer a strategic stealth approach with deeper political elements of character evolution, Assassin's Creed Shadows is the appropriate choice. On the other hand, Sekiro would be more suitable for fans of fast-paced intricate combat combined with a historical narritive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.