Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete Mind and Body side quest

The Mind and Body mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a side quest that will give you insight into Naoe's past. It is the second in the set of Kuji-Kiri flashback missions that will showcase a glimpse leading to the events in the game's prologue from Naoe's perspective. Performing Kuji-Kiri in any location will start this mission if you have completed the first quest.

Ad

Here's a walkthrough of the Mind and Body side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to complete the Mind and Body side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Complete the Kuji-Kiri sequence to continue the mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Mind and Body side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows will emphasize Naoe's initial days of training as a shinobi, where both her father and their old neighbor Matsu will guide our young protagonist. Head to any Kuji-Kiri in Assassin's Creed Shadows to start the mission.

Ad

Trending

The quest will begin with Naoe and her father having a heart-to-heart where Nagato will teach his daughter the techniques of Kuji-Kiri to overcome her trauma of having to fight and kill Oda soldiers from the previous memory. After you are done with the Kuji-Kiri sequence, you will be tasked with finding and talking to Matsu, the old lady who lives near the Fujibayashis.

Talking with her will task you with retrieving an old scroll that contains the techniques passed down through Matsu's family. Follow the objective marker that will take you to Kasuga Shrine. Stick to the main path as the snow will slow you down significantly.

Ad

The scroll can be found in a small shrine inside the area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you're at the shrine, you will find that a few bandits have made camp in the location. Move past them discreetly or take them out in all-out combat. You will be unable to sneak and assassinate them as you don't have access to the hidden blade yet.

Ad

The scroll is at the back of the temple; use your focus to find a blue dot. Once you have retrieved it, head back to the village and talk to Nagato to complete the Mind and Body Kuji-Kiri side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Completing the quest will reward you with 500 XP and 1 Knowledge Point that you can use to upgrade your Knowledge Rank in AC Shadows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.