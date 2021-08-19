How many one-handed swords are in AC Valhalla?

Perhaps the most talked-about weapon that was missing from Assassin's Creed Valhalla was the one-handed sword. It was announced at E3 along with other content, such as the Siege of Paris. Players now have a handful of options for a one-handed sword in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Recently, those one-handed swords were finally added to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and though the collection has started incredibly small, more have been added fairly quickly. It all started with the addition of a one-handed sword in the Sigrsblot Festival.

Since then, there have been a total of three methods or updates that have increased the one-handed weapon pool in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The first was the Skrofnung sword that players could earn in Sigrblot. That is limited, though, and will soon leave the game. Afterward, there was a sword added through the store in a gear set.

The Siege of Paris brought a horde of four new one-handed swords to the game, which has made the weapon a much more viable choice for customization. That brings the total number of one-handed swords in Assassin's Creed Valhalla to six. Each one has its own unique look and a unique name, just like any other gear in the game.

All of the one-handed swords in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

One-handed swords are technically labeled as short swords in Valhalla, but even the developer has acknowledged the one-handed name, despite any weapon being technically one-handed. With that in mind, here are all six short swords or one-handed swords in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, along with their descriptions from the game.

Skrofnung - Sigrsblot Festival

"Time and use have been unable to dull this legendary blade."

Coil Sword - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Store item

"A vicious blade that cuts deep and strikes as swift as a coiled serpent in the right hands. Be careful when wielding it."

Durendal - Francia

"The famed sword of Roland, Charlemagne's legendary military governor. Said to be indestructible and capable of cutting through boulders."

Ring Sword - Francia

"The sword which belonged to the bane of Norsemen Louis the Younger, King of Saxony."

Egbert - Francia

"One of the legendary Ulfberht swords, forged by an unknown master to have a blade sharper, stronger, and more flexible than other swords."

Joyeuse - Francia

"The legendary sword of Charlemagne, with a hilt of gold and precious gems. Forged from the same metal as Roland's Durendal, it is said to contain within its pommel the head of the lance that pierced Christ's side."

More one-handed swords will likely be added to Assassin's Creed Valhalla as more content is added down the road.

