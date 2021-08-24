Assassin's Creed Valhalla update 4.01 patch notes released

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is well into the release of the Siege of Paris, and update 4.01 has arrived to back up the new content. The title update doesn't provide much in the way of changes, but update 4.01 still gives Assassin's Creed Valhalla more stability.

Update 4.01 was announced on August 22 as the next minor title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. One of the odd announcements for it was the platforms that players could expect to see it on. For now, update 4.01 will only be available on the PlayStation platforms. This means for players on both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The patch itself was deployed to the PlayStation versions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla on 23 August 2021. It became available at 12:00 am EDT, and the update was released at the same time worldwide, regardless of time zone. As for the content, it fixed a save issue in Francia, and there may be other hidden improvements as well.

What was fixed in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla update 4.01?

Listed below will be the full notes as written out by Ubisoft themselves. Update 4.01 is rather small and only has a minor fix attached to it.

Update 4.01 patch notes for Assassin's Creed Valhalla:

Patch Sizes:

PlayStation 4: ~530MB

PlayStation 5: ~420MB

Game Improvement:

This update addresses the failed to save the game issue when navigating Francia

There may also be hidden improvements in the patch that provide some stability to Assassin's Creed Valhalla itself. If there are any, they will be specifically targeted for PlayStation platforms, as other platforms likely won't see the update.

Compared to other releases for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the Siege of Paris seems to be doing rather well in terms of updates and potential bugs. The launch of Assassin's Creed Valhalla was certainly rocky, and Wrath of the Druids also had its share of issues. Wrath of the Druids was the first DLC that took place in Ireland.

Due to previous bugs in the game, the season of DLC slated for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was delayed. That delay included the Siege of Paris, and it appears to have been for the better. Update 4.01 is sure to help players and isn't as beefy as past fixes for the game.

The Siege of Paris DLC was released on August 12 for each platform that has Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

