How to get the Durendal one-handed sword in AC Valhalla

The Siege of Paris DLC in Assassin's Creed Valhalla brought a host of new one-handed swords, including the Durendal sword. It may not be as challenging to find as the Joyeuse sword, but Durendal is worth the search.

One-handed swords, or short swords, are the latest weapons added to Assassin's Creed Valhalla. On top of the Scythe weapons, which are brand new to the Siege of Paris, they have added even more diversity to the weapon pool.

The first one-handed sword was added to the Sigrsblot Festival, which served as a limited-time precursor to the Siege of Paris. However, Durendal is one of the first short swords players can find in-game without worrying about a limited event or the item shop.

They need only search throughout the new world of Francia in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Where is the Durendal one-handed sword in Assassin's Creed Valhalla the Siege of Paris?

Gamers wanting to get their hands on Durendal don't need to search too hard in Francia. They can first head to the Evresin region on the Francia map and look for the typical symbol of an armor piece or a weapon in the area.

Those symbols always lead to a piece of equipment like a helmet or a new ax. In this case, of course, the goal is the Durendal sword. The exact location of the chest needed is in the small town of Aquila, and in that area will also be a mark of the Aquila Sewers.

When players get to Aquila, they'll want to look for a well covered with a circular slab of wood. As always, they can break the wood cover with arrows or the simple swing of a melee weapon to open up the well. Users should then climb down the well and scan the area.

As spotted, the chest that contains Durendal will be just below, and they don't need any special keys to open the container. Players have to claim the sword and leave the well with Eivor.

Durendal itself once belonged to Roland and is described in the game as follows:

"The famed sword of Roland, Charlemagne's legendary military governor. Said to be indestructible and capable of cutting through boulders."

Like any weapon in the Siege of Paris or Assassin's Creed Valhalla as a whole, Durendal can be upgraded for further use in the game.

